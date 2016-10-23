Suicide prevention workshop gives hope

A TOTAL of 19 participants attended a 2 day ASIST workshop, which was funded by Wesley Mission Lifeforce, in the Central Queensland region.

These individuals represented an array of different backgrounds in the community including the human services sector, professionals and community members who had a desire to learn more about suicide prevention skills.

Meals were included to be part of the workshop to allow participants to connect with one another and to promote interagency connectedness.

As a representative of Lifeline Rockhampton I attended the two-day workshop to ensure that participants were able to speak to someone for self-care purposes if needed.