Summit celebration to mark the reopening of Pilbeam Dr

THE long-awaited reopening of Pilbeam Dr and improvements to come will be celebrated in a community event on Mount Archer's summit.

Bush music and dancing, tucker, guided nature walks and activities will also mark the launch of Mount Archer's concept plans and future vision on Saturday, January 21 at Fraser Park.

Pilbeam Drive opens:

Rockhampton region mayor Margaret Strelow has issued an invitation to the community to join council on the summit of Mount Archer.

"We are grateful for the contributions we received from both State and Federal governments who jointly recognised the need to repair and restore access to our beautiful Mount Archer," Cr Strelow said.

Cr Neil Fisher and Member for Caprinornia Michelle landry at Pilbeam Drive.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said that the money contributed towards repairing Pilbeam Dr following Cyclone Marcia allowed public infrastructure to be rebuilt to withstand future weather events.

"Mount Archer is an important asset to our region and it was important to restore access to the summit by repairing the damages to Pilbeam Drive," Ms Landry said.

"In addition to the road repairs, I am pleased the Federal Government is also contributing $1.5 million towards the first stage of walking track up the mountain and has provided funding for further developments for expanding mountain biking."

The Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga also thanked the community for its patience during the reconstruction of this major project which will deliver great benefits to its many users.

"I am pleased the works will mean Pilbeam Dr will now be more resilient to natural disasters in the future, and will provide a safer avenue for residents and visitors to one of the most beautiful parts of North Rockhampton," Mrs Lauga said.

Repairs to Pilbeam Dr reached completion in December 2016 and was jointly funded by the Australian and Queensland Governments as part of the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA).

What you need to know:

What: Magnificent Mount Archer fun afternoon

When: Saturday, 21 January 2017

Time: 3pm - 7pm

Where: Fraser Park, Mount Archer

Activities: Free sausage sizzle and Twilight movie, bush tucker, bush dancing, guided walks, treasure hunt, community group stalls.

More work is yet to be completed at the popular attraction.

Pilbeam Drive update:

Funded projects - underway:

Improvements to the First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve:

State Government - $250k

Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club - $5k

Rockhampton Regional Council - $245k

Pilbeam Walk Stage One:

Federal Government - $1.5million

Funded projects - completed:

Repair road damage along Pilbeam Drive:

Jointly funded by the Australian and Queensland Governments as part of the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA) - $5.6million.

Also funded by Rockhampton Regional Council - $2.1million.

Construct the Whip Snake Trail (within the First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve):

State Government - $40k

Cr Fisher and Cr Swadling Councillor Capital Fund - $20k

Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club - $10k

First Turkey Mountain Bike Trail Work:

Federal Government - $20k

Weed removal from Mount Archer/Fraser Park (replaced with appropriate indigenous species):