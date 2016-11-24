Supermum: Finding her new super self in the city

Supermum loves a good selfie, as long as it is not photoshopped beyond recognition.

It has happened already just on the few travels I have done down there so far.

I'm sure it will happen on foot too, as I explore my new surrounds.

But there is also the chance of me feeling lost over who I am.

For starters, I won't be writing this column so I will no longer be Supermum.

And just a note to the kids, I'm not ready to be Supergran either for a looooooong time.

I have yet to take on a new job, so if someone asks what I do, do I still say a photojournalist?

I have worked at The Morning Bulletin for so long I'm not sure if I know who I am outside of being "that lady from the Bully".

I have always been the type of person who was more interested in who a person is than what they look like.

I think that is why I don't understand spending a fortune on fashion items or photoshopping a selfie photograph beyond recognition.

Who wants a compliment over something that is not the real you anyway?

I have often pondered how damaging it must be to a person's mindset if they get told how beautiful they look in an image that is completely different to the one they see in a mirror.

And now I am pondering when I look in the mirror; just who will I be?

I always ask the question, "So what do you do?" as a way into a conversation.

Maybe it is the journalist in me, but I genuinely find it interesting what people do for a career.

But it goes further than that.

It can be something they do in their spare time, their passions, their hobbies, that interests me too.

Because to me that is what makes them beautiful.

One thing I know for sure, I still have my Superman and a super family... and a mile long list of things I have always wanted to do in my spare time.

That's another thing I am not used to: spare time.

So, I will have plenty of time to find the new me.