Supermum: Getting on the public transport route

SUPERMUM: I REMEMBER when my son was little he loved travelling on the bus.

Maybe it was because we didn't do it in Rockhampton.

But I recall one particular time when we had flown to Melbourne when my son was only three years old.

We had to catch the bus from the airport and he was so excited, sitting up the front singing 'The wheels on the bus go round and round' as we travelled to our destination.

Fast forward 10 years and I again find myself travelling on the bus with my son, with an added step-son this time.

We are in Brisbane for a week during the school holidays and the idea of driving my own car is not very appealing in the traffic.

The boys aren't the keenest on walking and I wasn't the keenest on whinging, so we got our Go pass cards and off we went.

There was no singing on the bus this time.

It was a constant questioning of 'Where are we', 'Is this the stop' and 'Are you sure'.

'Are you sure' started after we got off the bus at the wrong shopping centre and then got back on another one that took us straight back to where we just came from.

It could have been worse. We could have ended up at the Gold Coast or something.

Once we were headed in the right direction I took the chance to do a bit of mindful thinking.

You know, that mindful thinking you do with your eyes closed and head leading forward.

The boys noticed I was mindful thinking too and started taking selfies with me.

I think it was that silence, as they tried not to wake me while getting close to pose for photos, that did end up waking me.

That thing with your kids doesn't change as they get older; the one where you start to worry when they go silent.

So of course I busted them in the act and made them show me the photos on their phones, which made me laugh out loud.

"Shhhh mum, you're laughing too loud.... Shhhhh.”

They are just lucky I didn't start singing.

"The wheels on the bus go round and round...”