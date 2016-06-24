Supermum signing on to the job search

Things have changed in the job market since Supermum last looked for work.

It wasn't finding a house down there and signing a lease.

It wasn't finding a new school for my son and signing an enrolment form.

It was signing a piece of paper to say that after all these years I officially declare I will no longer be working at The Morning Bulletin.

It has now sunk in that my life is about to change forever from the comfort of living in Rockhampton and running into someone I know every time I leave the house.

I am moving to the 'big smoke' where I know a few people but have no idea where they live and even less of an idea of how to get there if I did.

Finding a new job is not just about finding a new job either.

It's about finding a new job that is in close enough proximity that I can travel there and back from our new home in the same day... and after my recent travel experience, preferably with public transport close by.

Finding out what jobs are on offer doesn't seem too hard. I have found lots of them online.

In that process I have discovered the whole process of applying for a job has sure changed since the last time I needed to send out my resume.

I think it has been over 20 years since I was on a serious job hunt.

In those days you would buy Saturday's paper, pour over the classifieds, put a cover letter and resume in a fancy folder and then wait for the postie to deliver it.

And then wait weeks for a response.

I even remember the days of wandering into the CES and looking at the jobs boards.

Now you can do it all in the matter of minutes from your computer, and you get an automated response straight away.

Search the job sites online. Upload your resume and a cover letter. Select a few key options and you can even get email alerts to the latest jobs with your criteria.

I've even had an interview from the comfort of my own home via Skype.

But I am yet to find the job description I need.

"This is a job for Supermum."