Supermum: Why generosity means so much at any cost

Many businesses are making it easy for their customers to Pay it Forward.

Those three little words, when put into actions, can mean so much.

I was about to pay for a purchase last week in a store when I discovered they didn't have EFTPOS and I was $4 short. I said I would have to come back later, after I went to the bank.

The lady next in line to me said, don't worry, I'll pay the extra, you just pay it forward.

If she had just offered to pay the money I probably would have said no.

It was only $4 and I had it, just not on me, and I would be back in the area later that day anyway.

But the words pay it forward made me think, why not? I'd love to pay it forward.

But it was amazing how that little $4 gesture made such a big impact on my day.

It was a week ago and I am still thinking about it.

It has got me thinking about the little things I can do each day that might make a difference to someone, no matter how small.

Pay for a stranger's coffee. Give a stranger a compliment. Help someone with their bags. Offer someone a spot in front of you in a line. Hold the door open for someone. Mow your neighbour's lawn. Leave a good book you have read somewhere with a nice note.

I don't want to pay it forward just once, I want to do it again and again.

Sadly I see so many people who only think of what they can get and not what they can give. Some, no matter how much they have, will never be grateful.

I have worked hard to provide for my son but I have also worked hard to teach him to be thankful for the things he has.

It is an important lesson we need to teach our kids, but adults need a reminder too. We all have the opportunity to make someone feel special every day. It can be a loved one, a co-worker or even a complete stranger; it doesn't matter who.

It doesn't have to cost money either.

I only costs you a small amount of time and effort.

And believe me, making someone feel good makes you feel good too.

It is World Kindness Week next week, November 7-13. Let's everyone show a little kindness and pay it forward the world over.