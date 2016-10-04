LETTER: Support Army with Aussie products

THERE has been quite a bit of commentary lately over the fact that we are now importing army uniforms from abroad. This is a symbolic reflection of some of the decisions Australia has made over the last 50 years.

The first and second world wars were examples of 'total war' where the whole of society ends up involved in the war effort in some way or another. It is a country's ability to manufacture equipment and produce and transport food for their army that predicts victory as much as the skill, bravery and level of equipment of the front line soldiers.

While we do need to continue to support our military and ensure they have the best equipment available, we would not last long as a country that cannot manufacture trucks, let alone tanks or planes.

We rely on imports for most of our fuel and it would seem that given what we have seen with severe storms, that our national communications and power network could be disabled with a few missile or air strikes.

Our close relationship with the United States has protected us in the past.

However, going forward it would seem that they might be focusing more on their own internal issues.

It is time policy makers started to consider 'resilience' and national security throughout government on purchasing, infrastructure and policy matters.

If we wait for 15-20 years when we have an aggressive neighbour it will be too late.

Robert Forsythe

Glenlee