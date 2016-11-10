Support for our younger Central Queensland veterans

'YOUNG' Central Queensland veterans who are isolated and disconnected are the target of a new support group.

Dan Kelly and Dylan Fraser are part of a small group of people who have recognised the need for a support group for people who have served in the Australian Defence Force after 1975.

The guys have set up the first 'meet and greet' for Friday afternoon, after Remembrance Day services, inviting veterans from all conflicts to attend.

And everyone, including partners and children, are welcome to attend the meeting.

Dylan said there were no sign up fees, no official organisations involved, no politics, no committees; just other veterans to support veterans.

Young CQ veterans

Who: CQ Defence community

What: meeting of support group

When: Friday, November 11 at 3pm

Where: Rockhampton Military Museum

"If you feel like you can't come along at the start, just try to get in touch with us and let us know and we will at least be there as a support network if you want to talk at home or something," Dylan urged.

"Definitely come along and say hello because sometimes you don't want to mingle with civilian women either because they don't understand your point of view a lot of the times," Dylan's wife, Kym, said.

"It can become extremely isolating in itself being a wife or a girlfriend or a partner of military men. And I think half the time, the women back home do it just as hard as the men. It's not exactly physical but it's definitely mental and emotional."

She said the transition of moving a young military family to a new town is hard and isolating.

Dylan said if a military member and their family do move here, or relocate anywhere else, they have to change doctor, schools and other important every day life needs and that can be hard.

The support group hope to be able to help by passing on recommendations.

"Sometimes it can be hard to find a good doctor that understands you or you feel comfortable with," he said.