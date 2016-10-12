Support has 'waned' on Convention Centre for Rocky

An artist's impression of Rockhampton's proposed stadium and convention centre.

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has dismissed suggestions that a convention centre should be a priority for the region.

During a general council meeting yesterday, Rockhampton Regional Council revealed a list of five projects which will be submitted to the second part of the Queensland Government's $20 million Maturing Infrastructure Pipeline Program (MIP).

These included the Rockhampton CBD Revitalisation, Parkhurst Strategic Road Network, Mt Morgan Water Supply Security and a Regional Industrial Estate and Intermodal Logistics Hub Gracemere (see list below for more detail), however there was no mention of a convention centre.

In it's documents, council said support for a stand-alone convention centre had "waned somewhat” in recent years as a result of the high capital and operating costs.

It was proposed that the centre be re-scoped as early stage investigation and feasibility assessment of a mixed use development that incorporated convention facilities at the Pilbeam Theatre/Art Gallery precinct.

The MIP program forms part of the State Infrastructure Fund, which is aimed at supporting implementation of the State Infrastructure Plan (SIP) released in March 2016.

Part B of the SIP lists "proposals raised through consultation”, which for the Fitzroy region included the Rockhampton Convention Centre.

MIP follows council's submission on the Draft State Infrastructure Plan in November last year.

That previous submission identified some 54 infrastructure priorities that identified the Fitzroy weirs, Northern Access Road Stage 1 (widening of the Brice Hwy to four lanes), Rockhampton Ring Road, Rockhampton Hospital carpark and airport defence precinct as the council's highest priorities at the time.

A number of these projects are already advancing.

A business case for the Fitzroy Weirs is currently under development, and early works are expected to begin on the Northern Access Road in 2017-18.

Meanwhile, the state has also thrown it's support behind the CBD revitalisation, this week revealing the area was one of four priority projects to activate underutilised government-owned land.

The second submissions to MIP, in order of priority:

1. Rockhampton CBD Revitalisation

2. Parkhurst Strategic Road Network (including Alexandra St extended from Birkbeck Dr to Edenbrook Dr, Norman Rd from Yeppoon Rd to Boundary Rd and William Palfrey Rd from Edenbrook Dr to Yaamba Rd at Olive St.)

3. Mt Morgan Water Supply Security

4. North Rockhampton Sewage Treatment Plant Capacity Upgrade and

5. Regional Industrial Estate and Intermodal Logistics Hub Gracemere.