Surf club cheers to 60 years

JOHN Phelan can still remember running into the water for the first time as an Emu Park Surf Lifesaver when he was 13 years old.

It was 1974, his younger brothers were good swimmers and his parents wanted him to give surf lifesaving a go.

Now, 42 years later, he's the deputy president of the club and is organising the club's 60 year reunion.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The Emu Park Surf Lifesaving Club was formed in 1956 with the clubhouse being built in 1960 and officially opened by then mayor Rex Pilbeam.

When the club was first formed, it had around 10-12 members and has grown to be one of the biggest surf lifesaving clubs on the Capricorn Coast with 65 lifesavers and 140 junior nippers.

John (pictured) said the reunion would be a good time to share the fond memories made at the club over the years and to reflect on the changes since it's inception.

"It's a good opportunity for members to celebrate but also for former members to come along because life long friendships have been made at this club,” he said.

"We've got a really strong interest from some of the original members who literally built the club by hand and were there in 1956 when the club started so it's going to be a great night to reflect on the proud club that we are. We're expecting 100 to 150 guests.

"The club started with 10 or 12 members who were mostly guys from the local footy club who would join in the summer. The men who formed the club still say to this day they weren't sure if the club was going to survive or not back when it started.”

A lot has changed in the surf lifesaving organisation over the years, the most dramatic change being the integration of women into the organisation.

John said he was a teenager at the time.

"When it started out surf lifesaving was an all male organisation,” he said.

"Around 1981 lifesaving across Australia decided to allow females to join. I was in my late teens at the time and I remember thinking that was the end of the world but obviously that's not the case and it's turned out to be a really positive thing for the clubs and the communities.

"Another big change is the range of ages included in surf lifesaving now. Back in the day surf lifesaving was really considered a young persons organisation with the eldest lifesaver being in their 30s but now we've got people in their 50s and 60s, our oldest guy is 68 and I think it's indicative of our older generations keeping active and involved in something they love.

"We're pretty proud with where we're at and we're hoping we'll stay the strong club we are for many years.”