Surge in demand for CQ jobs from 15 employers this week

28th Oct 2016 11:24 AM
The General Manager of CTC Darryl Lapworth, pictured here with carpentry apprentice Ben Elliott, believes the region is on the way out of a jobs recession.
The General Manager of CTC Darryl Lapworth, pictured here with carpentry apprentice Ben Elliott, believes the region is on the way out of a jobs recession.

CENTRAL Queensland is digging itself out of a jobs recession after a surge in demand for staff this week.

That is the opinion of a leading Rockhampton-based employment agency after it fielded requests from 15 local employers to fill 125 job positions.

CTC General Manager, Darryl Lapworth said there had been a steady improvement in the Central Queensland job market in recent months and the last week had confirmed his opinion on a recovery.

"I believe Central Queensland is on the way out of a jobs recession,” he said today.

"I know there's been a lot of opinion on unemployment in regional areas and CTC is helping to overcome this negative talk,” he said.

"The employment climate was definitely at a low for some time, however, with today's announcement of 125 available positions, this is changing.

"Six months ago CTC had no jobs to fill and employers were worried about their futures but now we are seeing a steady increase in job opportunities becoming available.”

"It's not just us. There is another 200 jobs with another organisation.”

He said there had been a big turn around in the second half of the year as the coal price improved and demand for skilled workers picked up over a number of sectors.

He said they had assisted locals into a variety of jobs including rail labourers, welders, carpenters, administration, retail, forklift operators and warehousing staff.

"It's a great achievement for these businesses in such a short amount of time,” he said adding there were also "thousands of rail track jobs available now” across the country.

Unemployment figures for September released by the Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga have backed up Mr Lapworth's view.

The year to September 2016 Fitzroy's unemployment figure showed Fitzroy down 1.8% to 5.8% - and below the state average of 6.1%.

Youth unemployment levels have dropped down 5.7% to 8.7% - well below the state-wide average of 13.1%.

Ms Lauga said the improved figures for general and youth unemployment figures in the Fitzroy and Keppel regions left no room for complacency.

"We know we must maintain our efforts to address the high levels of youth unemployment in parts of regional Queensland,” she said.

"This shows programmes like the $100 million Back to Work regional jobs package, which includes $10,000 for employers who hire an unemployed worker, are working.

""Since assuming office we have taken steps such as doubling the payroll tax rebate for apprentices and trainees from 25% to 50%.

"Other job creation initiatives include a $40 billion four-year infrastructure program with $10.7 billion earmarked for 2016-17 supporting an estimated 31,000 jobs.”

For more information on CTC can help you find a job, please visit www.ctcqld.com.au

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
