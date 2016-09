The last baby born in 2015. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

IN THE early hours of today, Rockhampton's newest resident arrived.

A local family is today celebrating the surprise arrival of their newest family member after a home birth overnight.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said just after 1am, a baby was born at a Frenchville home.

"A woman in her 30s delivered a baby boy at a private residence around 1am,” she spokesperson said.

"Both mother and baby were transported stable to Rockhampton Hospital.”