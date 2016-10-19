31°
News

Survey results: What are you looking for when you go house hunting?

19th Oct 2016 11:53 AM
A nice backyard featured strongly in the list of priorities for house hunters.
A nice backyard featured strongly in the list of priorities for house hunters.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN it comes to choosing the right neighbourhood to live in, it seems crime and affordability are up there as our biggest concerns.

Another important factor when sizing up the right home is a good sized backyard.

These were among the findings in a new study commissioned by Westpac which investigated the value Australian home owners place on different features of a home and its surrounding area.

The research included:

51 per cent of home owners say a backyard is an essential feature of a home

66 per cent say safety is paramount 

80 per cent say staying within budget is rated the most important consideration - up five percentage points since 2015

55 per cent are looking for somewhere that's quiet.

39 percent are focused on access to public transport.

 

Secondary level of essentials included the home's proximity to the owner's place of work (26 per cent), educational facilities (25 per cent), parks and/or recreational facilities (25 per cent), and family and friends (21 per cent).

Chris Screen, Westpac Group Head of Home Ownership said when purchasing property, Australians are buying the lifestyle that comes with the home.

"Our research indicates that in an increasingly competitive housing market, budget conscious home buyers are prioritising the enjoyment and lifestyle a particular home could bring. This may be through choosing a home with a backyard that has space to play in, or one in a safe and friendly neighbourhood." www.westpac.com.au

The research also uncovered what people at different stages of life value most when it comes to buying a home. For respondents intending to have a baby in the next two years, a home's potential as a good investment was listed as the most important feature (66 per cent), after staying within budget (84 per cent). However priorities appeared to change as people approach retirement, with off-street parking (70 per cent) and a home that is 'move-in' ready (38 per cent) becoming more essential.

"It's clear Australians place varied levels of importance on different aspects of a home at different stages of life, which is why when working out your budget it's important to consider what the next few years may look like," said Mr Screen.

"I recommend taking the time to research the neighbourhood thoroughly, to make sure it offers what you're after now and in the future. This might be accessibility to schools, parks or public transport."

See more at www.westpac.com.au

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Next generation of ballerinas ready to take centre stage

Next generation of ballerinas ready to take centre stage

Central Queensland dancers got the chance to learn from a Queensland Ballet star.

CQ girl victim of cyber crime instigated by 'best friends'

CYBER CRIME: A Yeppoon teenager has been bullied by her 'best friends' on social media

My daughter was devastated, heartbroken, shell shocked

Ambulance service called over to 500 snake bites this year

Lismore vets are warning that brown snakes are on the move.

Mr Coombs urged everyone to have a first aid kit handy.

Man faces court after early morning scuffle

Court

A kebab shop fracas ended in a sore head and a hefty fine

Local Partners

A beary fun story time at Isaac Libraries.

CHILDREN are invited to celebrate Winnie the Pooh's birthday at Isaac Libraries during National Children's Week.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Coffee of Capricorn adds local taste

BEAN TEAM: The Coffee of Capricorn team Joanne Gallagher, Craig O'Brien and Julia Sevier look forward to providing CQ with great coffee.

CRAIG O'Brien knows coffee is much more than just a drink.

700 Coast jobs to fill in one day across sectors

Joanna Kaczmarczyk and Barbara Kwiczala ready for the job show.

One day job bonanza with jobs from more than 60 employers

Bodybuilding star to introduce documentary to hometown

Kylene Anderson stars in Destination Arnold, screening in Rockhampton in November.

Don't miss your chance to see this exclusive screening

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Jennifer Lawrence 'secretly' dating Darren Aronofsky

Jennifer Lawrence 'secretly' dating Darren Aronofsky

JENNIFER Lawrence is reportedly dating director Darren Aronofsky after she bonded with him over a new movie they're working on together.

Chuck Berry announces first new album since 1979

Chuck Berry

Chuck Berry is releasing his first new studio album for 38 years

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer split after nine years

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer

The pair have split up after nine years of marriage.

Bodybuilding star to introduce documentary to hometown

Kylene Anderson stars in Destination Arnold, screening in Rockhampton in November.

Don't miss your chance to see this exclusive screening

Captain Planet, he's a hero! In a film by Leo DiCaprio

CAPTAIN Planet is a hero, who wants to bring pollution to zero.

Pokemon 'Gone': Three lessons to learn from 'fad'

Pokemon Go fans in Hervey Bay.

Pokemon Go is in rapid decline since its launched to fanfare in July

Concierge blame hotel for Kim Kardashian West's robbery

He was the only guard working in the hotel in Paris

Blissful Rural Retreat

373 Browns Lane, Bungundarra 4703

House 5 1 3 $638,000

Meander past the fruit trees, over the creek, up the graded driveway and be greeted by stunning mountain and ocean views that will win your heart. Enjoy the...

Fabulous Family Home/Rumpus Room/Side Access -$324,000

19 Macnevin Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $324,000

Snap this One Up TODAY! What a perfect family home, 1st Home Buyers Home or Top Investment Property. This fantastic high-set home offers beautiful rich polished...

Immaculately Presented

11/15 Parkside Place, Norman Gardens 4701

Unit 3 2 2 $325,000

Situated in a sought after location, surrounded by quality homes is this beautifully presented stand alone Villa. You will love the spacious design with 3 good...

Frenchville Beauty

200 Houlihan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $299,000

Are you looking for a home in a well sought after location? Then this one would be perfect for you! Situated close to Primary Schools, Eichelberger Park, Shopping...

Estate Sale-Must Be Sold

111 Stewart Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 Auction on site...

Situated in a quite street in popular Frenchville on a fully fenced corner allotment is this solid family home. This is the perfect position for a renovator, with...

One Owner, Elevated Lowset Brick

28 Marina Avenue, Taranganba 4703

House 3 1 3 $359,000

Offered for sale for the first time since being built is this well loved and beautifully maintained brick home featuring: * 3 large bedrooms all with built in...

Need a Bigger Home?

359 Lawrence Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $359,000

If your looking for a big family home in a quiet location then this one's for you. Surrounded by quality homes in popular Frenchville in an elevated position with...

Breathtaking in Size!!

2 Maddison Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 4 4 2 $659,000

Beautifully designed and serene in location. This home is sure to impress with exceptional quality, style and space that will grab you the moment you walk through...

Distinctly Different A Class of its Own

10 Boisy Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 2 Auction On Site...

Sitting in an elevated position this picturesque federation style home exudes warmth and ambience. With beautiful original features this home will delight any...

Neat, Tidy and Ready to Sell

19 Docherty Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $299,900

This property is located in a very convenient area close to local schools, shops and sporting fields. As you enter the home you will be greeted by a good sized...

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market

83-year-old told to get out, with nowhere to go

83-year-old pensioner and former mechanic Walter Wallace was shocked to receive a notice on Friday he has two months to vacate his Woombye Caravan Park site.

What happens when 80-year-olds are told they have to go?

Cramptons sell luxurious multi-million dollar home

36 Tourist Rd

The home has views of Table Top Mountain and the Lockyer Valley

Old Coast timber mill to become $20m housing estate

The developer has described Beerwah as a 'growth corridor'.

Hinterland town to see new $20m master-planned development

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards