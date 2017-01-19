'Sweltering heat' renews council's call for more air-con

KEEP COOL: Council say more grants needed in sweltering heat.

COUNCILLORS are feeling the heat as much as the rest of us, with Cr Tony Williams urging the Community Services Committee to jump on any opportunity for air-conditioning grants.

Cr Williams said people were attending functions in the "sweltering heat” as many venues were without air-conditioning.

"There are opportunities there, if we are able to gain funding for one venue I think there's other opportunities,” he said.

"Long-term I think it would be beneficial to look at that.

"We have more intense and longer summer periods now, we want to get the best use out of it.”

Rockhampton region councillor Tony Williams. Chris Ison ROK060116ccreek3

Councillor Cherie Rutherford noted very few venues in Mount Morgan were air-conditioned, which limited the opportunities for functions in the historic township.

"The Bowls Club is one of the few places that have air-conditioning, and it doesn't take many people, so if you are looking for a reasonable-sized function at Mount Morgan there's not many places to go,” she said.

Committee chairwoman Rose Swadling said the community often approached council for hire venues, and urged her fellow councillors to "keep our eye out for every opportunity” to back new projects.

She said she had already discussed the matter with the appropriate department.

"It's not getting any cooler,” she said.

"It definitely gets back to the funding and granting... Bauhinia House was successful, let's try again.”

Community Services Committee air-conditioning and fan projects within adopted budget:

Replacement of air-conditioning at the Gracemere administration building - in progress since August 29, 2016, expected completion date May 31, 2017. Budget estimate: $125,000, YTD: $115,120.

Heritage Village Shearing Shed - completed November 22, 2016: Budget estimate: $42,000, YTD: $25,463.

Pilbeam Theatre: Changes to the air-conditioning control loop and chiller staging. Completed December 12, 2016. Budget estimate: $16,000, YTD $11,340

City Hall: Replacement of air-conditioning unit in records area and extension of plant walkway. In progress from August 3, 2016. Budget estimate: $70,000, YTD $48,578

ERGON ENERGY'S EFFICIENT TIPS TO KEEP COOL

WITH the mercury expected to rise to 39 tomorrow and Friday, and in the low-40s Saturday, Ergon have shared some tips to keep cool.

Energency Queensland cheif operating officer Roslyn Baker said Ergon Energy's network load peaked at 2046.9MW last Friday, with demand expected to increase in the coming days.

She suggested: