Swimmers impress at state champs

MAKING US PROUD: The Emu Park team who competed at last month's state championships in Brisbane consisted of (back from left) Aleisha Stewart, Imogen Brosnan, Patrick Doherty, Tahlia Austin, (front from left) Jesse Laverty, Grace Gillies and Ky Pambid.

EMU Park Swimming Club swimmers had a great time at the recent 2016 McDonald's Queensland Championships held in December at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre.

The first day of the meet had its swimmers competing in club and regional relays, which was a great start with every swimmer achieving new personal best times.

Emu Park coach Paul Connolly said this helped the teams improve hugely on their state rankings.

"And one of our junior swimmers, Elodie Laverty, swam a four-second personal best time in the freestyle leg of the 10 and under regional relay to help her team secure the bronze medal,” Mr Connolly said.

"This being her first time at state championships, there was no better way to start.”

The individual events started on the second day and continued for the rest of the week, with seven Emu Park club swimmers competing in multiple events.

Most of these swimmers had competed at this level before, so were hoping for strong performances.

"They all did themselves and the Emu Park club proud, with over 90% PB swims for the meet, which was very impressive and it showed that they can hold their own at this level,” Mr Connolly said.

Another milestone for the club this year was having its first multi-class swimmer compete at a state meet.

Grace Gillies was the very first multi-class swimmer to qualify, making the cut to contest four events.

"Although she was very nervous she swam amazingly to record PBs and finish in the top ten in all four events,” Mr Connolly said.

"She'll now look at trying to qualify for the middle distance events for the next championships.”

He said the young swimmers impressed in all ways.

"They excelled in the water but also were there for each other out of the pool,” Mr Connolly said.

"Their support for each other and their team spirit made our club very proud of these amazing young people.”

The attention of the swimmers now turns to the state sprint in February and the school state championships being held later in March.