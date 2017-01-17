34°
SWIMMING HOLES: CQ's best kept secrets

Melanie Plane
| 17th Jan 2017 10:36 AM
Upper Stoney Creek.
Upper Stoney Creek.

WITH Summer certainly upon us, what better way to keep cool than to take advantage of the Capricornia region's wonderful natural water holes.

From Byfield to Mt Morgan, we've tracked down some of the region's most well-known water holes and best kept secrets when it comes to swimming.

1. Headlow Creek

Just 20 minutes north east of Rockhampton is the beautiful Headlow Creek.

Mt Headlow Camping and Water Reserve which skirts Headlow Creek is located about 2.6km along Lake Mary Rd from the intersection of Serpentine Rd and is under the trusteeship of Livingstone Shire Council.

This section is open to the public for free for swimming, kayaking and picnicking. Camping is not permitted.

The boundaries of this area are clearly marked and signed.

The spot is even a favourite of Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga...

2. Stoney Creek

 

Byfield's Stoney Creek is just a short drive from Yeppoon and a perfect place to enjoy nature these school holidays.
Byfield's Stoney Creek is just a short drive from Yeppoon and a perfect place to enjoy nature these school holidays.

Arguably the region's most well-known fresh water swimming location is Stoney Creek in the Byfield National Park.

Upper Stoney Creek has pristine swimming and a large open campground, set amongst eucalypt and pine forest, right near the creek. Fees for camping apply.

There is a short (1km) walk along Stony creek which is fairly easy and suitable for kids. There is a nice little swimming hole at Freeman's Crossing.

3. Fairy Bower

 

Located at the Scrubby Creek Bridge on Fairy Bower Rd is a lovely fresh water swimming hole.

The popular swimming spot includes a rope swing.

Turn off the Capricorn Hwy onto Fairy Bower Rd until you reach the bridge.

4. Springers Lagoon Creek

 

Local natural waterhole Springers Lagoon at Gracemere is as a popular site for swimming, fishing and family BBQs.

To get there, turn off Gavial Gracemere Rd onto Sullivan Rd and follow it to the end.

5. First Turkey

 

Another popular swimming hole in the region is at First Turkey in the Mt Archer National Park.

The swimming hole is part of Moores Creek on the Zamia track. To get there, head up Sunset Drive in Norman Gardens, turn right onto the bush track and follow it until you reach the swimming hole.

The swimming hole is best after decent rainfall, once the creek has stopped rushing.

6. Bouldercombe Gorge Falls

 

The beautiful Bouldercome Falls are a popular spot with locals in summer.

Situated behind Bouldercombe between Rockhampton and Mt Morgan, the gorge cuts into the Razorback Range and Crocodile Creek runs along the gorge floor.

While it is a great swimming spot, visitors should take extra care during the wet season as a number of people have lost their lives over the years when they have been washed down the gorge because of flash flooding.

To get there, turn off the Burnett Hwy onto Mount Usher Rd and then follow the walking track from the car park.

7. Mt Morgan Big Dam

 

Mount Morgan Dam Photo: Tamara MacKenzie / The Morning Bulletin
Mount Morgan Dam

The 'Big Dam' at Mt Morgan is a very popular spot for swimming, picnicking, BBQing and even kayaking.

There's a huge playground, plenty of under cover seating and there are two toilets blocks available.

To get there, head up Byrnes Parade, Mount Morgan.

8. Kawana Swimming Hole

To know about this one, you definitely need to be local.

There is a large, popular swimming hole behind Glenmore State School known as '4 Mile Creek'.

There is even a rope swing at the site.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  rockhampton tourism swimming swimming hole water hole

