Tackling climate change in Yeppoon

Horticultural industries are particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change. Photo: Growcom.

YEPPOON, do you want to have your say on climate change?

The community is invited to have their say on how climate change is affecting their communities through a series of Palaszczuk Government workshops.

The workshops will run in Proserpine, Charleville, Cairns, Gold Coast, Yeppoon, Longreach and Brisbane, with Yeppoon's being held at the Town Hall on December 7 from midday.

Environment Minister Dr Steven Miles said the workshops were part of the government's public consultation process on its climate change adaptation strategy.

"We're investing $3 million to develop the Queensland Climate Adaptation Strategy, which will help the community, industry, local government, and research institutions in identifying climate change risks and implementing solutions.”

Dr Miles said the government had also extended the date for public feedback on its Queensland Climate Adaptation Directions Statement to January 9 2017.

The statement provides the broad directions for developing the adaptation strategy and is available online at www.qld.gov.au/environment/climate/adapting.

"It's important everyone has their say on how we can best meet the challenge of climate change head-on,” Dr Miles said.

"You don't have to be a climate change scientist to have your say, we want everyone's opinions - mums, dads, families, business and industry groups, agriculture groups - from the person in the street to the experts.”

The public can have its say by making a submission or participating in an online survey at www.getinvolved.qld.gov.au, or by emailing written submissions to adaptation@ehp.qld.gov.au.