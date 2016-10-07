Scenes of trauma: Inside the ED after Bruce Hwy crash

Emergency Department staff treating patients involved in a three-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Mt Larcom. There were seven people injured in the crash with two taken to Gladstone and five to Rockhampton hospitals.

THESE photos, released by Rockhampton Hospital, show the tense moments when emergency department staff move quickly to save the lives of people injured in an horrific Bruce Hwy crash.

The Rockhampton and Gladstone Base Hospitals treated seven patients from a three-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy. The crash occurred at 7am and patients were being treated at the hospitals by 10am.

Central Queensland Health and Hospital Service Acting Chief Executive Jo Whitehead was proud of the way hospital staff dealt with the incident.

"Our doctors, nurses, allied health and support staff all pull together on tough days such as this, and it really is a pleasure to watch them spring to action," Ms Whitehead said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"Our teams put in a mammoth effort in treating these seriously injured patients, after quickly treating and clearing less urgent cases in the Emergency Department and rescheduling some surgeries to clear the operating theatres.

"We activated our Health Emergency Operations Centre, run by senior managers, to ensure our clinical teams on the ground had the resources and support they needed to get on with the job of treating patients.

"Of course our thoughts and best wishes are with the people involved in this accident and their families, and I thank our truly dedicated and highly professional staff for the work they do every day."