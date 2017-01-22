Take care on roads as kids head back to classroom

IT'S TIME to take things slow, with students returning to classrooms across the state this week.

Police Minister Mark Ryan said school zones would be operational from Monday morning with speed limits reduced during marked drop-off and pick-up times.

"With hundreds of thousands of students starting or returning to school tomorrow, we are urging all motorists to take extra care, slow down and be on the lookout for pedestrians near schools,” he said.

"We want to ensure all motorists are prioritising the safety of our children as they travel to and from school whether they are on foot, riding on a bike, in a car or using public transport.

"Queensland motorists should expect police to be out in force in school zones from tomorrow and throughout this week targeting drivers and riders putting others at risk near schools.

"I encourage everyone to be patient in and around schools zones, pay attention to the changed speed zones and allow extra travel time on journeys which incorporate these areas where there will be extra traffic.

"I'd also urge parents and carers to speak to their children about basic road safety.”

Road Policing Command Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said police issued 27,634 speeding infringements in Queensland school zones in 2016.

"School zones are a hive of activity during pick up and drop off times which increases the risk of traffic crashes occurring,” Assistant Commissioner Keating said.

"By reducing your speed, you are less likely to be involved in a serious collision as you have more time to make split second decisions, you are less likely to lose control of the vehicle and have much shorter stopping distances.”

He said all available traffic officers would be undertaking traffic enforcement in school zones across Queensland throughout the first week of school.

"Extra police will be enforcing school zone speed limits and important road rules such as stopping at children's' crossings and giving way to pedestrians.”