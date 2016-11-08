Taking a stand for CQ women

"I will stand up, speak out and act to prevent men's violence against women.”

Words delivered by young men that echo to ears of all ages.

Before each training session and each game, the Uni Boars under-15s rugby union side is taking a stand against domestic and related violence by chanting the White Ribbon oath.

With White Ribbon day approaching on November 25, the Boars are calling for all clubs to partake.

Superintendent of the Capricornia District Ron van Saane yesterday threw his support before the oath.

"It is our number one priority in our district and unfortunately it continues to grow, we have to work with the community and grow our respect for women,” Sup Int van Saane said.

"Domestic violence of any form is unacceptable and we really want to put forward how important it is for men and boys to stand up and be role models.”

White Ribbon Day: PJ Marsh, Suprerintendent Ron Van Saane and Senior Constable Joe Ramsay speak about White Ribbon Day.

Senior Constable Joe Ramsay is involved with the Boars and said he had goosebumps watching their chant.

"It really was empowering. You could feel the goosebumps when they recited it,” Sen Con Ramsay said.

"To hear the emotion it their voices was touching.

"The chant basically just re-enforces the message. To do it at 15 years is a great start but the younger the better. You can't start early enough, we want our kids at school to not get in fights or hit girls.

"We definitely want to issue the challenge out to everyone, not just Rockhampton teams. Imagine if the Wallabies or Kangaroos stepped up.”

One man with more sway is ex-NRL star and Headspace worker PJ Marsh. He has been on board with White Ribbon for six months.

"It is good to instil it now. My own boys are 8 and 10 and my biggest thing is the way I carry myself and the way they see me,” Marsh said.

"They can see how to treat a woman right and the younger you can show them, the better.

"We need to have it always on their minds, so the more we can do and promote messages like this the better.”