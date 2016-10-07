30°
Talent shines on Rockhampton stage

7th Oct 2016 10:00 AM
Elite Dancer Soloists: Petria Shuttleworth.
Elite Dancer Soloists: Petria Shuttleworth. Allan Reinikka ROK031016adance7

Tuesday, September 27

Section 95C - Jazz Improvisation 9 years & under

1st Coco Suosaari

2nd Eliza Eather

3rd Sianice Harding

HC Emilia Heilig

Millie O'Brien

Section 36 - Open Tap Solo (Traditional 4/4 Rhythm) 5 & 6 years

1st Sienna Westcott

2nd Astrid Black

Sierra Cheviot

Section 139 - Contemporary Duo/Trio 14 years & under

1st Aimee Jonsson-Harlacz & Coco Suosaaari

2nd Joelle Lynch & Frankie-Lee Duke

3rd Isaac Burton & Katie Webse

HC Emily Hawke & Halla Curtis Gee

Section 26 - Open Song & Dance Solo 5 & 6 years

1st Mia Hogan

2nd Sierra Cheviot

3rd Zayde Martin

Section 45 - Open Waltz Tap Solo (3/4 Rhythm) 11 & 12 years

1st Kirby Richardson

2nd Mitchelle Westcott, Joelle Lynch

3rd Sasha Li, Maddi Scharer

HC Frankie-Lee Duke

Section 73 - Open Contemporary Solo 11 & 12 years

1st Sasha Li

2nd Ella Jamieson

3rd Iyana Hill

Hanna Bourke

HC Donta Whitham

Section 61 - Open Jazz Solo 13 & 14 years

1st Gabryelle Blinco

2nd Mae Howard

3rd Gabrielle Reynolds

HC Zoe Gauci

Section 133 - Hip Hop Duo/Trio 14 years & under

1st Iyana Hill & Shauna Bailey

2nd Matilda Lyons & Erin Lake

Section 47 - Open Waltz Tap Solo (3/4 Rhythm) 15 years & over

1st Kaitlyn Burton

2nd Taliah Edwards

3rd Rennae Miller

HC Kate MacDonald

Wednesday, September 28

Section 20 - Open Demi-Character or Character Solo 5 & 6 years

1st Sienna Wetcott

2nd Madeleine Trueman

3rd Sierra Cheviot, Abbie West

HC Zayde Martin, Katie Tully

Section 7B - Open Classical Ballet Solo (No Pointe) 7 & 8 years

1st Kenzie Andrews

2nd Abby King

3rd Taylah Martin

HC Saphron Davis

Section 7A - Open Classical Ballet Solo (No Pointe) 7 & 8 years

1st Gracie Finch

2nd Poppy Taylor

3rd Tillie Hungerord

HC Ruby Martin

Section 78 - Open Freemovement Solo 9 & 10 years

1st Coco Suosaari

2nd Leah Chapman

3rd Emilia Heilig, Sophie Tanner

HC May Li

Section 82 - Open Cabaret or Novelty Solo 5 & 6 years

1st Brooke Smith

2nd Sienna Westcott

Section 22 - Open Demi-Character or Character Solo 9 & 10 years

1st May Li

2nd Coco Suosaari

3rd Eliza Eather

HC Erica Westcott, Leah Chapman

Section 42 - Open Waltz Tap Solo (3/4 Rhythm) 5 & 6 years

1st Sienna Westcott

Section 43 - Open Waltz Tap Solo (3/4 Rhythm) 7 & 8 years

1st Kenzie Andrews

2nd Saphron Davis

3rd Abby King

HC Ruby Martin, Taylan Martin

Section 23 - Open Demi-Character or Character Solo 11 & 12 years

1st Ella Jamieson

2nd Sasha Li

3rd Katarina Parlato

HC Joelle Lynch, Mitchell Westcott

Section 101 - Student Choreography Solo/Duo/Trio 10 years & under

1st Kenzie Andrews

2nd Coco Suosaari

3rd Erica Westcott

HC Sianice Harding, Ella Giles & Madison Bailey

Section 12 - Open Classical Ballet Pointe Solo 14 years & under

1st Zoe Gauci

2nd Sarah Smith

3rd Katie Webse, Ebony Dinsdale

HC Gabryelle Blinco

Section 29 - Open Song & Dance Solo 11 & 12 years

1st Hanna Bourke

2nd Joelle Lynch

3rd Katarina Parlato

HC Abbi Chapman

SM Emma Howard

Section 74 - Open Contemporary Solo 13 & 14 years

1st Rhianna Vaughan

2nd Sarah Smith

3rd Gabrielle Reynolds

HC Kirby Richardson

SM Zoe Gauci

Section 62 - Open Jazz Solo 15 years & over

1st Taliah Edwards

2nd Jessica West

3rd Kate MacDonald, Brianna Barnham

HC Sophie Sutton, Caitlin Skinner

Section 18 - National Dance (excluding Irish & Scottish) 13 & 14 years

1st Ebony Dinsdale

2nd Jacquelyn Watts

3rd Zoe Gauci, Gabrielle Reynolds

HC Rose Alexander, Gabryelle Blinco

SM Abbie Hopkinson

Thursday, September 29

Section 15 - Open National Dance (excludes Irish & Scottish) 7 & 8 years

1st Kenzie Andrews

2nd Matilda Kerr

3rd Ruby Martin

Section 8 - Open Classical Ballet Solo (no pointe) 9 & 10 years

1st Leah Chapman

2nd Coco Suosaari

3rd Reyne Anning, Sophie Tanner

HC Isabella O'Donnell

Section 21 - Open Demi-Character or Character Solo 7 & 8 years

1st Kenzie Andrews

2nd Tillie Hundergord, Charlee Howard

3rd Matilda Kerr

HC Poppy Taylor, Ruby Martin

SM Taylor Brock

Talent shines on Rockhampton stage

Elite Dancer Soloists: Petria Shuttleworth.

Results from Tuesday, September 27 to Thursday, September 29.

