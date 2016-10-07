Talent shines on Rockhampton stage

Tuesday, September 27
Section 95C - Jazz Improvisation 9 years & under
1st Coco Suosaari
2nd Eliza Eather
3rd Sianice Harding
HC Emilia Heilig
Millie O'Brien
Section 36 - Open Tap Solo (Traditional 4/4 Rhythm) 5 & 6 years
1st Sienna Westcott
2nd Astrid Black
Sierra Cheviot
Section 139 - Contemporary Duo/Trio 14 years & under
1st Aimee Jonsson-Harlacz & Coco Suosaaari
2nd Joelle Lynch & Frankie-Lee Duke
3rd Isaac Burton & Katie Webse
HC Emily Hawke & Halla Curtis Gee
Section 26 - Open Song & Dance Solo 5 & 6 years
1st Mia Hogan
2nd Sierra Cheviot
3rd Zayde Martin
Section 45 - Open Waltz Tap Solo (3/4 Rhythm) 11 & 12 years
1st Kirby Richardson
2nd Mitchelle Westcott, Joelle Lynch
3rd Sasha Li, Maddi Scharer
HC Frankie-Lee Duke
Section 73 - Open Contemporary Solo 11 & 12 years
1st Sasha Li
2nd Ella Jamieson
3rd Iyana Hill
Hanna Bourke
HC Donta Whitham
Section 61 - Open Jazz Solo 13 & 14 years
1st Gabryelle Blinco
2nd Mae Howard
3rd Gabrielle Reynolds
HC Zoe Gauci
Section 133 - Hip Hop Duo/Trio 14 years & under
1st Iyana Hill & Shauna Bailey
2nd Matilda Lyons & Erin Lake
Section 47 - Open Waltz Tap Solo (3/4 Rhythm) 15 years & over
1st Kaitlyn Burton
2nd Taliah Edwards
3rd Rennae Miller
HC Kate MacDonald
Wednesday, September 28
Section 20 - Open Demi-Character or Character Solo 5 & 6 years
1st Sienna Wetcott
2nd Madeleine Trueman
3rd Sierra Cheviot, Abbie West
HC Zayde Martin, Katie Tully
Section 7B - Open Classical Ballet Solo (No Pointe) 7 & 8 years
1st Kenzie Andrews
2nd Abby King
3rd Taylah Martin
HC Saphron Davis
Section 7A - Open Classical Ballet Solo (No Pointe) 7 & 8 years
1st Gracie Finch
2nd Poppy Taylor
3rd Tillie Hungerord
HC Ruby Martin
Section 78 - Open Freemovement Solo 9 & 10 years
1st Coco Suosaari
2nd Leah Chapman
3rd Emilia Heilig, Sophie Tanner
HC May Li
Section 82 - Open Cabaret or Novelty Solo 5 & 6 years
1st Brooke Smith
2nd Sienna Westcott
Section 22 - Open Demi-Character or Character Solo 9 & 10 years
1st May Li
2nd Coco Suosaari
3rd Eliza Eather
HC Erica Westcott, Leah Chapman
Section 42 - Open Waltz Tap Solo (3/4 Rhythm) 5 & 6 years
1st Sienna Westcott
Section 43 - Open Waltz Tap Solo (3/4 Rhythm) 7 & 8 years
1st Kenzie Andrews
2nd Saphron Davis
3rd Abby King
HC Ruby Martin, Taylan Martin
Section 23 - Open Demi-Character or Character Solo 11 & 12 years
1st Ella Jamieson
2nd Sasha Li
3rd Katarina Parlato
HC Joelle Lynch, Mitchell Westcott
Section 101 - Student Choreography Solo/Duo/Trio 10 years & under
1st Kenzie Andrews
2nd Coco Suosaari
3rd Erica Westcott
HC Sianice Harding, Ella Giles & Madison Bailey
Section 12 - Open Classical Ballet Pointe Solo 14 years & under
1st Zoe Gauci
2nd Sarah Smith
3rd Katie Webse, Ebony Dinsdale
HC Gabryelle Blinco
Section 29 - Open Song & Dance Solo 11 & 12 years
1st Hanna Bourke
2nd Joelle Lynch
3rd Katarina Parlato
HC Abbi Chapman
SM Emma Howard
Section 74 - Open Contemporary Solo 13 & 14 years
1st Rhianna Vaughan
2nd Sarah Smith
3rd Gabrielle Reynolds
HC Kirby Richardson
SM Zoe Gauci
Section 62 - Open Jazz Solo 15 years & over
1st Taliah Edwards
2nd Jessica West
3rd Kate MacDonald, Brianna Barnham
HC Sophie Sutton, Caitlin Skinner
Section 18 - National Dance (excluding Irish & Scottish) 13 & 14 years
1st Ebony Dinsdale
2nd Jacquelyn Watts
3rd Zoe Gauci, Gabrielle Reynolds
HC Rose Alexander, Gabryelle Blinco
SM Abbie Hopkinson
Thursday, September 29
Section 15 - Open National Dance (excludes Irish & Scottish) 7 & 8 years
1st Kenzie Andrews
2nd Matilda Kerr
3rd Ruby Martin
Section 8 - Open Classical Ballet Solo (no pointe) 9 & 10 years
1st Leah Chapman
2nd Coco Suosaari
3rd Reyne Anning, Sophie Tanner
HC Isabella O'Donnell
Section 21 - Open Demi-Character or Character Solo 7 & 8 years
1st Kenzie Andrews
2nd Tillie Hundergord, Charlee Howard
3rd Matilda Kerr
HC Poppy Taylor, Ruby Martin
SM Taylor Brock