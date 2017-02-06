Talented trio to play in history-making Qld team

TEEN TALENT: Woorabinda cricketers (from left) Marzena Oakley, Rhianon Adams and Shaniqua Miller will play for Queensland at the national indigenous cricket championships in Alice Springs.

CRICKET: Three Woorabinda schoolgirls will play their way into cricket's record books this week.

Shaniqua Miller, Rhianon Adams and Marzena Oakley will represent Queensland, which will make history when it fields its first full women's team in the 2017 National Indigenous Cricket Championships in Alice Springs.

Last year, players from Queensland and Tasmania formed a joint team that played in the women's state and territories section under the Queensland banner. This year, however, the Sunshine State has formed a stand-alone team.

The Woorabinda trio were members of the Baralaba State School team that last year won the state final of the Milo T20 Blast Schools Cup final and went on to perform creditably at the national finals played at the MCG in December.

Rhianon said she was excited about taking part in the carnival and the chance to meet new people.

"We're hoping to win and make everyone in Woorabinda proud of our efforts,” the talented teenager said.

"I am really happy with our achievements over the past two years - winning the state title in 2016 for T20 cricket and now being selected in the Queensland indigenous women's team.”

Lesley Bligh, who coached the three girls in the Baralaba team, said they were most deserving of their selection and she was sure they would perform well.

"They are strong batters, great bowlers and can certainly field the ball and knock over wickets from the outfield,” she said.

Coached by Sunshine Coast fast bowler and former Queensland indigenous player Ashley Renouf, the Queensland women's side now has the opportunity to add to the state's indigenous cricketing history.

Cousins Edna Crouch and Mabel Campbell from Stradbroke Island were selected in a team from Queensland to play cricket against the touring English women's team in the 1934-35 season. Campbell, who played between 1934 and 1936, was a skilful batter while Crouch, who played between 1934 and 1938, was a spin bowler.

Edna Crouch's niece, Thelma Crouch, represented an Australian women's youth team against England in 1940 and also played for Queensland between 1948-49 and 1953-54.

In the 1990s, three indigenous women - Debbie Walford, Denise Marsh and Pat Fraser - represented Queensland.