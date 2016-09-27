Taxi driver struck with bottle, kicked and punched

UPDATE, SEPTEMBER 26: TWO people have been charged over a violent attack on a taxi driver at a North Rockhampton service station Friday night.

A 44-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, both from Park Avenue, were each charged with unlawful entry of a vehicle and assault occasioning bodily harm.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the taxi driver, a 35-year-old Norman Gardens man, was struck in the head with a glass beer bottle, then punched and kicked during the attack at the Coles Express service station on Musgrave St, about 7.15pm.

Police will allege he was then dragged out of the vehicle and continued to be assaulted until members of the public intervened.

The attackers were then arrested by Rockhampton police in the Stockland shopping centre car park.

The man faced the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, and has been remanded in custody to reappear on October 13.

The woman is due to appear before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 12.

The victim was treated at the Rockhampton Base Hospital for his injuries.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 8PM: A TAXI driver was treated for facial injuries tonight after he was assaulted at the Coles Express service station on the corner of High and Musgrave streets, Berserker.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed one person was taken into custody over the attack, which occurred about 7.15pm.

No further information concerning the incident is available at this time.