TEAMS LIST: How the Capras will line up in the weekend's trials

RUGBY LEAGUE: It has been a slow and steady build towards round one for Kim Williams and his Capras outfit.

The side will take another gradual step forward with the weekend's trials against Yeppoon Seagulls and Rockhampton Brothers.

The two games will be broken into three 20 minute thirds, meaning the majority will play 80 minutes.

How the Capras squad will line up this week. Matty Holdsworth

"It is a progression from last week, this time full contact and quite physical, then the following week we play Mackay," Williams confirmed.

"So it fits into the gradual build up. It will be a really good workout.

"It will be tough for Brothers and Yeppoon, they haven't had a pre-season like we have to we do appreciate it."

Not only will combinations be built and competition for spots contested, it gives Williams a glimpse of local league players he might not have seen before.

"It is going to be very balanced between combinations and competition, we will field left and right side combos and also send a message out that very few positions have been decided," he said.

"We have five or six train and trial guys out there, some directly from the local comp. So the opportunities are there. If one of their players outplays my guys, I have to give them a serious look."

As the dust settles on Williams' round one 17, the biggest conundrum facing the coach is the halves pairing.

Duaringa junior Jack Madden has been a standout and will occupy the number 7 jersey - who his partner will be is clouded.

While star fullback Reece Baker and five-eighth Maipele Morseu are certainties somewhere their set positions still up for grabs.

Fortunately they are equally adept in both positions giving Williams a welcome headache.

Skillful utility Aleki Falepaini will also be given a chance to impress at halfback. With his incredible versatility, it is expected he will remain a bench option.

Reigning Rockhampton A-grade player of the year Mitch Power is one whose eye Williams will be on.

"Certainly his year last year was a very good one and I actually called him about playing," he said.

"Unfortunately he works away a lot and when you are on a difficult roster it almost becomes impossible to push for a top spot.

"But if his priorities change and his form remains he is definitely someone I'll be looking at."