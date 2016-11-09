35°
Teams wanted for Relay for Life 2017

9th Nov 2016 4:00 PM
STEP ONBOARD: Relay for Life is the only commuinity event of it's kind in Queensland, uniting friends and family in the fight against cancer.
STEP ONBOARD: Relay for Life is the only commuinity event of it's kind in Queensland, uniting friends and family in the fight against cancer. Contributed

MEMBERS of the local community have been urged to show they care about Queenslanders affected by cancer by registering for Cancer Council's 2017 Relay For Life.

Funds raised go directly into supporting those impacted by cancer in local communities, with 11 events set to take place between April and June and 13 events in the second half of the year.

Cancer Council Queensland spokesperson Katie Clift said community support was vital to continue Relay For Life's fight against cancer.

"Relay is the only community event of its kind in Queensland, uniting friends and family in the fight against cancer," Ms Clift said.

"It's an event for all ages and a great way for businesses and community groups to develop team loyalty for a good cause.

"We're calling on all Queenslanders to register now simply by going online to sign-up for your local Relay."

The 18-hour overnight event invites people to team up and raise funds for cancer research and services.

"Relay is more than just a fundraiser, it's a community carnival for a great cause, supporting survivors and raising awareness of ways to beat the disease," Ms Clift said.

"In Queensland, one person is diagnosed with cancer every 20 minutes - Relay For Life is reaching out to help them.

"In 2016 Relay helped to raise $3.35 million for lifesaving research and services, but we need ongoing funding to keep improving cancer survival in Queensland."

In 2016 nearly 20,000 Queenslanders took part in 44 Relay For Life events statewide.

"We currently have more than 700 participants already registered for 2017, but need many more participants to get involved and show they care," Ms Clift said.

"Each donation, no matter how big or small, helps fund our work and in turn, provides vital support and care for Queenslanders diagnosed with cancer.

"Last year as a result of community involvement in Relay For Life we were able to offer cancer patients and their loved ones a comprehensive range of practical, emotional, and informational support.

"With continuing high levels of community support in 2017, we hope to raise even more for all Queenslanders, all cancers."

Relay For Life first began in America in 1985 when colorectal surgeon Dr Gordy Klatt walked for 24 hours to raise funds for cancer research.

Since then, Relay For Life has become one of the largest fundraising events for cancer in the world and is now held in every Australian state and territory.

2017 marks 17 years of Relay For Life in Queensland and 55 years of Cancer Council Queensland.

Locals can register via relayforlife.org.au or by calling 1300656585.

More information is available via 131120 or cancerqld.org.au.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Teams wanted for Relay for Life 2017

MEMBERS of the local community have been urged to show they care about Queenslanders affected by cancer by registering for Cancer Council's 2017 Relay For Life.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!