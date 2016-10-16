Technology to improve emergency response times

Police officers will be able to respond faster to non-urgent calls for assistance with a new QLiTE QTasks application on mobile devices.

NEW technology is expected to reduce time spent completing paperwork, increase safety and improve productivity for the Queensland Police Service.

Last week, Rockhampton MP and Police Minister Bill Byrne and Acting Assistant Commissioner Bruce McNab launched QLiTE QTasks.

The system will allow frontline officers to attend non-urgent calls through mobile devices.

Mr Byrne said the system allowed officers to "get on with the important work of serving the community”.

"I've spoken repeatedly about the productivity dividends that will come to the Queensland Police Service,” he said. "QTasks also enables frontline officers, supervisors and Police Communication QCAD Centres to see where incidents are occurring and the location of police resources on a map.”

Mr Byrne said it was hoped the system would also increase response times.

The trial is running in Capricornia police district, but Mr Byrne expects it will roll out statewide.

Asst Comm McNab said the service would connect the community with the closest officer capable of helping.

"We expect that will reduce our radio communication by about 80% allowing our communication centres to deal with those complex prioritised calls,” he said. Eventually, the technology will also allow paperwork to be completed at the scene.

"We're expecting to see, as a conservative estimate, 30 minutes per day where police officers are in the community ... providing a greater level of service, a more efficient service, by reducing the amount of time they have to spend returning to the station to complete the reports,” Act Asst Comm McNab said.