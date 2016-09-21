Teen airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after motorbike crash

3.40PM: A TEENAGE male has been airlifted to the Rockhampton Hospital this afternoon following a motorbike accident on a Lonesome Creek property.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed the QAS were called at 11.27am after the boy crashed into a fence.

"The male teen had a laceration to the neck and spinal precautions were taken before he was airlifted," the spokeswoman said.

Lonesome creek is located about 210km south west of Rockhampton.

A Rockhampton Hospital spokeswoman confirmed the patient is in a stable condition.

No further information is available at this time.