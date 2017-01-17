Teen girl hospitalised after snake bite in Central Qld

A TEENAGE girl self-presented to Mount Larcom Ambulance Station about 7.40pm after she was bitten by a snake.
The Queensland Ambulance Service report she was bitten on the foot.
She was transported with an adult escort in a stable condition and asymptomatic to Gladstone Hospital.
A Central Queensland Health and Hospital Services spokeswoman said the girl is still in hospital, but is in a stable condition.
"She will probably go home today," the spokeswoman said.
The bite comes days after an elderly man was taken to the Emerald Hospital with a reported snake bite.
The incident occurred Saturday night about 80km west of Emerald.
It is believed the snake was not venomous.