Teen girl hospitalised after snake bite in Central Qld

A TEENAGE girl self-presented to Mount Larcom Ambulance Station about 7.40pm after she was bitten by a snake.

The Queensland Ambulance Service report she was bitten on the foot.

She was transported with an adult escort in a stable condition and asymptomatic to Gladstone Hospital.

A Central Queensland Health and Hospital Services spokeswoman said the girl is still in hospital, but is in a stable condition.

"She will probably go home today," the spokeswoman said.

The bite comes days after an elderly man was taken to the Emerald Hospital with a reported snake bite.

The incident occurred Saturday night about 80km west of Emerald.

It is believed the snake was not venomous.