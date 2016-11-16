Nissan Skyline flips in Struck Oil crash, driver flees

UPDATE 7.30AM: A QUEENSLAND Police spokesperson has confirmed crews were called to a crash at Struck Oil overnight.

The spokesman said about 9.15pm an informant called police stating a vehicle was off the road and on it's roof on Archer Rd.

A person was also seen running from the scene of the crash which involved a Nissan Skyline.

Investigations are ongoing.

INITIAL: A TEENAGE boy is recovering in Rockhampton Hospital after being involved in a crash overnight.

Just before 10pm, the vehicle the boy was travelling in rolled on Archer Road at Struck Oil.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the boy was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.