32°
News

Teen on attempted murder charge after alleged bedroom attack

Chloe Lyons
| 28th Dec 2016 10:24 AM
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE WEDNESDAY 10.30AM: A TEENAGE girl who allegedly stabbed two adults while they were in bed has had her charges upgraded to attempted murder.

At 1.04am on Boxing Day morning emergency services were called to a Bank St, Park Avenue home after reports of a 46-year-old woman and 44-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

A 15-year-old girl was taken into custody and charged with one count each of unlawful wounding and grievous bodily harm, but her charges have since been upgraded to two counts of attempted murder.

Police will allege the girl came into the couple's room while they were in bed and stabbed them.

The woman received stab wounds to her neck, chest and leg and was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a critical but stable condition.

She underwent surgery for her wounds on Monday evening and remains in a stable condition.

The man received stab wounds to his chest and leg and was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition, but it is unclear if he has been discharged.

The girl and the couple are known to each other.

TUESDAY 10.30AM: A WOMAN has required surgery after allegedly being stabbed by a teenage girl.

Emergency services were called to a Park Avenue, Rockhampton address at around 1.04am on Boxing Day morning after reports of a 46-year-old woman and 44-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

A 15-year-old girl was arrested in relation to the incident and charged with one count each of grievous bodily harm and unlawful wounding later that day.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the woman underwent surgery at the Rockhampton Hospital yesterday evening and remains in a stable condition.

The male was initially transferred to the Rockhampton Hospital with non life threatening injuries and it is not clear whether he has been discharged.

2PM: POLICE have officially charged a 15-year-old girl after two people were allegedly stabbed at an address in Park Avenue early this morning.

The teen was charged with one count each of grievous bodily harm and unlawful wounding.

Police will allege around 1am the girl entered a bedroom of the Bank Street home and stabbed a 46-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man.

The woman was transported to the Rockhampton Hospital in a critical, but stable condition with serious injuries.

The man received stab wounds to his chest and leg and was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

The girl and the victims are known to each other.

1.30PM: A 15-YEAR-OLD girl is in police custody following an alleged stabbing at a Park Avenue, Rockhampton address early this morning.

A Queensland Police Service Spokesperson confirmed the girl was expected to be charged later today after a 46-year-old woman and 44-year-old man were transported to the Rockhampton Hospital with stab wounds.

All parties are believed to be known to each other.

7.30AM: EMERGENCY services were called to a Park Avenue, Rockhampton address at around 1.04am this morning after reports of an alleged stabbing.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said three crews attended and a female patient was transported in a serious condition to Rockhampton Hospital with reported stab wounds to her neck, chest and leg.

A male patient was also transported in a stable condition with reported stab wounds to the chest and leg.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson confirmed the incident and said a female was assisting police with their enquiries.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  boxing day park avenue queensland ambulance serivce queensland police service stabbing

Woman allegedly assaulted six officers in one day

Woman allegedly assaulted six officers in one day

The pregnant ice-addict laughed and smiled through her first court appearance

Woolworths to sell off petrol stations

BP to buy petrol stations and development sites for $1.79 billion

Mark paddles 404km in just five days

PADDLE POWER: Yeppoon's Mark Murray competing in the Massive Murray Paddle, the 404km, five-day event on the Murray River.

Yeppoon man loves taking on new challenges

Two flights for the price of one

There are more than 15,000 airfares on sale across 18 routes

Local Partners

Woman allegedly assaulted six officers in one day

The pregnant ice-addict laughed and smiled through her first court appearance

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Teen on attempted murder charge after alleged bedroom attack

Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

UPDATE 10.30AM: It's alleged she stabbed couple as they lay in bed

What's On for kids these holidays

.

What to do around CQ?

Rockhampton dancers to learn from one of the best

LITTLE STARS: Romana Bellew with Gretel Scarlett after her last workshop in Rockhampton. BELOW: The junior workshop group at Capricorn School of Dancing.

Homegrown musical theatre star Gretel Scarlett is returning to CQ

Isaac region lights up the night with seasonal sparkle

Middlemount winner of best residential, 3-73 Centenary Drive.

Entrants lit up towns around the region with magical displays.

'Straya: Hawke sings Waltzing Matilda at Woodford

'Straya: Hawke sings Waltzing Matilda at Woodford

BOB Hawke, 87, looked frail as he was helped onto the stage but it was with a clear voice he gave a surprise gift to Woodford Folk Festival visitors.

Carrie Fisher: Some of her most quotable quotes

Carrie Fisher

"I'm very sane about how crazy I am."

Carrie Fisher death: Mark Hamill 'devastated'

In this Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2003 file photo, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the "Runway for Life" Celebrity Fashion Show Benefitting St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly."

George Michael's downward spiral revealed

George Michael.

Singer's representative denies reports of heroin addiction battle

Rocky graduate jets off to LA for acting masterclass

Kole Kingstone is to take part in a Dramatic Arts Master Class in Los Angeles in January 2017.

Kole Kingston is following his childhood dream of becoming an actor

Carrie Fisher gone: Tributes flow for Star Wars' princess

Carrie Fisher posing with a storm trooper at the European Premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Picture: AFP

Fisher revealed battle with drugs and mental health issues

Margot gave wedding guests a permanent gift

Is this the ultimate wedding day reminder?

Margot Robbie has given her wedding guests a permanent parting gift

Walking Distance to Shops, Schools and Sporting Complexes

121 Wandal Road, Wandal 4700

House 4 1 2 $275,000

Located in Wandal and within walking distance to the Wandal shopping centre, Rockhampton High School and St. Joseph's primary school is this highset 4 bedroom...

A Property with Personality in Frenchville!

149 Cruikshank Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $349,000

You will feel right at home when you step inside this stunning low set brick home in family friendly Frenchville. Perfect for a couple or small family starting out...

Large Family Home with Dual Living and Extra Rooms!

35 Locke Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 2 $319,000

Welcome to this immaculate high set home situated in North Rockhampton providing excellent dual living with 2 extra rooms, lounge room, bathroom and kitchenette...

AMPLE OPPORTUNITY and POTENTIAL!

18 Princess Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 1 $199,000

Located close to Callaghan Park Race Course and Berserker State School, this high set 2 bedroom home is PERFECT for the savvy investor or first home buyer!

Amazing Highset Family Home With Rumpus - On 760m2 - $319,000

14 Gowdie Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $319,000

This is an absolute MUST SEE Property for those looking for a spacious, immaculately presented family home, or investment opportunity on 760m2 . Low maintenance...

Sensational Homesite With Stunning Panoramic Views-Olive Estate-$179,000

11 Trenwith Terrace, Rockyview 4701

Residential Land What an Amazing Acreage Lifestyle, on 4041m2 , when you build your ... $179,000

What an Amazing Acreage Lifestyle, on 4041m2 , when you build your "'Dream Home" at 11 Trenwith Terrace, Rockyview. You will love this sensational elevated...

Quality and Exceptional Value In Norman Gardens

5 Zamia Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $415,000

This low maintenance 4 bedroom home represents great value for money in the Norman Gardens area. It has an air conditioned main bedroom with ensuite and walk in...

Immaculate Family Home on 1,768m2

435 Rockonia Road, Lakes Creek 4701

House 3 1 3 $285,000

You will certainly be impressed with this renovated 3 bedroom family home spread over two levels with loads of outdoor living space. The kitchen and bathroom have...

Frenchville Family Home, Big Block and Shed!

411 Diplock Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 4 $369,000

Set on a large 862 m2 allotment in the sought-after Frenchville area, this high set home is ready for it's new owner! With electric gate entry and perfect...

Fantastic Solid Home

20 Grevillea Drive, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $309,000

Motivated sellers ready to sell today, offering you a low-set solid brick home in a peaceful street. This property is presented beautifully, is very neat and tidy...

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Twenty-seven new lots about to be released on the Coast

Breaking ground on Stage 4 of Sea Haven Estate(L-R) Paul Nagle (Keppel Developments), Richard Ford (Capricorn Suvey Group), LSC Councillor Adam Belot, Bill Ouston (Keppel Developments), Chris Bloxsom (Butler Partners), Linda Young (Keppel Developments), Scott Nicholas (NG Gardner and Associates), Jeff Tomlinson (Clyde Constructions).

Building confidence in the Central Queensland housing market

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Snap up a piece of Central Qld for $15,000

This five bedroom, three bathroom, two-space garage home on a 600m sq block sold on November 23 for $120,000. It was rented for $450/week in 2015, and $750/week in 2013.

First-home buyers and savvy investors take note of this town

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!