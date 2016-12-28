Teen on attempted murder charge after alleged bedroom attack

UPDATE WEDNESDAY 10.30AM: A TEENAGE girl who allegedly stabbed two adults while they were in bed has had her charges upgraded to attempted murder.

At 1.04am on Boxing Day morning emergency services were called to a Bank St, Park Avenue home after reports of a 46-year-old woman and 44-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

A 15-year-old girl was taken into custody and charged with one count each of unlawful wounding and grievous bodily harm, but her charges have since been upgraded to two counts of attempted murder.

Police will allege the girl came into the couple's room while they were in bed and stabbed them.

The woman received stab wounds to her neck, chest and leg and was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a critical but stable condition.

She underwent surgery for her wounds on Monday evening and remains in a stable condition.

The man received stab wounds to his chest and leg and was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition, but it is unclear if he has been discharged.

The girl and the couple are known to each other.

