Teen ran from police, stole a car, locked down a school

AN 18-YEAR-OLD with a "complete disregard for the law” committed 19 offences in just 24 days.

Richard Broome was sentenced on a wide range of charges in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today including driving, dishonesty and public nuisance offences to which he earlier pleaded guilty to.

He has been in custody since September 7.

The court heard details of several incidents which amassed the charges faced by Broome, who has a history of consistent offending and breaching community service orders.

On August 16, Broome handed himself in to police at Caboolture, but when he realised he would be placed into custody he ran from the police station, pushing an officer in the process.

On September 6 at 3.40am, police attempted to intercept Broome who was driving a car stolen from Wilkinson St in Wandal.

Broome ran a red light before speeding down Canning St, going the wrong way around a round-about and down Fitzroy St.

Police pursued Broome for approximately 500 metres before terminating the chase.

Broome was also facing charges for other incidents, including running through Crescent Lagoon State School, causing them to go into lock-down and stealing an iPad and coins from a car on Jackson St, Wandal.

Broome's defence lawyer Zoe Craven told the court her client had been removed from the care of his parents, who died earlier this year, when he was a child.

He had also suffered the loss of his Grandmother and a relationship breakdown in the last year.

The sentencing magistrate described Broome as having a "complete disregard for the law”.

For Broome's charge of escaping lawful custody originating from his August 16 offence and his dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop charges from September 6, he was sentenced to 50 days imprisonment with a probation period of two years.

Broome was given two years probation each for eight charges, including obstructing police, possessing tainted property and engaging in an unregulated high risk activity.

His other charges incurred sentences ranging from fines to driving disqualifications.

Broome will be dealt with by the Children's Court of Queensland for other matters.