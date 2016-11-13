Teen sensation's bold tri-umph

HANG TOUGH: Teen tri sensation Mason Hebbard dug deep to claim round one at the Capricorn Resort yesterday.

TRIATHLON: Standing at 180cms and tipping the scales at 70kgs, 16-year-old Mason Hebbard has the god-given tools to match it with the best of the sport.

Although he still gave away size and experience, Hebberd found the will to win round one of the Tsuruya Japanese Restaurant Triathlon Series at the Capricorn Resort yesterday.

Hebbard's superior swimming skills came to the fore to gain an early lead and never looked back. Crossing the line with a time of 1.16.24, over a second in front of Scott Kean.

"It was great. I had a really good start in the swim, the nice, calm water and I was able to power through,” Hebbard said.

"I had to be careful not to go too hard, back maintained a good lead to the bike. My legs got pretty tight on the second lap of the bike so I was glad to get off for the run.

"But then I got two cramps in my stomach but eventually loosened up and I got through. I was very happy to start the series with a win.

Adding insult to injury for the rest of the field, Hebbard's prior training has been limited to the water. He had only one session each on wheels and bitumen.

Taking on the adults is no issue however.

"I had my nose operated on during the winter so have only done swimming and boarding. So I definitely know I can improve,” the Emmaus College student said.

"I'd like to get close to the hour mark and it would take a lot of training but I think I could get there.

"Some races where against massive men can be daunting you just have to push yourself harder than them.”

From here, the Year 11 student is targeting the national surf lifesaving titles in March and the state u-17s triathlon team.

"I've made both of those teams before but of course I want to do it again.”

"Last year's Nationals was definitely the most difficult competition I have been part of.

"If I keep going like this I will get there again,” he added.

Results

Male Sprint

1 Mason Hebbard 1.16.24

2 Scott Kean 1.17.40

3 Lance Bennett 1.19.37

Female Sprint

1 Victoria Gillies 1.21.09

2 Jennifer Bennett 1.37.10

3 Georgia Milfull 1.37.50

Male Enticer

1 Jacob Spark 47.17

2 Joshua Williams 48.35

3 Jordan Wall 50.01

Female Enticer

1 Taylor Heid 56.36

2 Caitlyn Goudie 58.30

3 Sally Adamski 1.00.45