Teenage cowboy fires to take open bull ride buckle

YOUNG GUN: CJ Foxlee shows the impressive form which saw him claim the prized buckle (left) at the New Year's Eve Showdown at the Great Western.

RODEO: CJ Foxlee welcomed in the New Year in style, upstaging a field of experienced cowboys to take the honours at the Great Western Hotel on Saturday night.

The 17-year-old won the New Year's Showdown Champion Open Bull Rider buckle and the $2000 prize purse with an impressive ride on the Top Guns Bucking Bull of the Year, Mr Squiggles.

Foxlee rode last and was the only one of the eight riders in the shootout to score. (The line-up consisted of the top-performing cowboys from the two rounds of competition held on Friday and Saturday.)

"It was pretty wild... a bit rough at the end but got through it so very happy,” he said of his winning ride, which he rated as one of the best of his career.

Foxlee said he would take a lot of confidence from the victory, given he was up against a quality field of older and more experienced competitors.

It was also a positive note on which to finish a year in which a broken wrist robbed him of several months of competition early in the season.

Foxlee booked his place in Saturday's shootout with a victory in the opening round on Friday night, scoring 74 points for his ride on El Toro Loco.

Steve Corrie won the second round on Saturday, the only rider to score, but he was unable to back up it up with an eight-second ride in the shootout.

But the Gracemere cowboy was more than happy with his performance, given he has been out of the sport for two years.

"I've been off for two years so it's good to come back and get a win,” he said.

"I had a bit of an injury on my lower spine so I had to leave that heal. I didn't plan to come back but I just can't stay away from it.

"I've tried not to watch it (rodeo) while I've been healing but it's pretty hard because my father and brother have bulls and all our family's heavily involved in the rodeo business and always has been.

"It's just a part of our life.”

Corrie is keen to get back into competition this year, starting with the opening round of the Top Guns at the end of the month.

"Hopefully, I can keep the momentum going,” he said.