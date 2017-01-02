29°
Sport

Teenage cowboy fires to take open bull ride buckle

Pam McKay
| 2nd Jan 2017 7:00 AM
YOUNG GUN: CJ Foxlee shows the impressive form which saw him claim the prized buckle (left) at the New Year's Eve Showdown at the Great Western.
YOUNG GUN: CJ Foxlee shows the impressive form which saw him claim the prized buckle (left) at the New Year's Eve Showdown at the Great Western. Allan Reinikka ROK301216abullrid

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RODEO: CJ Foxlee welcomed in the New Year in style, upstaging a field of experienced cowboys to take the honours at the Great Western Hotel on Saturday night.

The 17-year-old won the New Year's Showdown Champion Open Bull Rider buckle and the $2000 prize purse with an impressive ride on the Top Guns Bucking Bull of the Year, Mr Squiggles.

Foxlee rode last and was the only one of the eight riders in the shootout to score. (The line-up consisted of the top-performing cowboys from the two rounds of competition held on Friday and Saturday.)

"It was pretty wild... a bit rough at the end but got through it so very happy,” he said of his winning ride, which he rated as one of the best of his career.

Foxlee said he would take a lot of confidence from the victory, given he was up against a quality field of older and more experienced competitors.

It was also a positive note on which to finish a year in which a broken wrist robbed him of several months of competition early in the season.

Foxlee booked his place in Saturday's shootout with a victory in the opening round on Friday night, scoring 74 points for his ride on El Toro Loco.

Steve Corrie won the second round on Saturday, the only rider to score, but he was unable to back up it up with an eight-second ride in the shootout.

But the Gracemere cowboy was more than happy with his performance, given he has been out of the sport for two years.

"I've been off for two years so it's good to come back and get a win,” he said.

"I had a bit of an injury on my lower spine so I had to leave that heal. I didn't plan to come back but I just can't stay away from it.

"I've tried not to watch it (rodeo) while I've been healing but it's pretty hard because my father and brother have bulls and all our family's heavily involved in the rodeo business and always has been.

"It's just a part of our life.”

Corrie is keen to get back into competition this year, starting with the opening round of the Top Guns at the end of the month.

"Hopefully, I can keep the momentum going,” he said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  champion bull rider cj foxlee great western hotel new year's showdown rodeo steve corrie

Teenage cowboy fires to take open bull ride buckle

Teenage cowboy fires to take open bull ride buckle

CJ Foxlee welcomed in the New Year in style, upstaging a field of experienced cowboys to take the honours at the Great Western Hotel on Saturday night.

Bring it on! Why Margaret Strelow can't wait to seize the day in 2017

Margaret Strelow returned as Rockhampton mayor. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

"This is the time for us to go full throttle”

Almost 300 jobs available right now in Rocky Region

KEEN INTEREST: Keppel Bay Sailing Club manager Julie Strudwick says she's had a stonrg response from job seekers after advertising for several positions.

Club manager receives 50 job applications in four hours

Two men find themselves up Gavial creek without a paddle

Two men had launched a 10ft dinghy in Gavial Creek (at the end of City Reach) early in the morning and were unable to start their motor and had no paddles.

Croc keeps men company while waiting to be rescued on New Years Day

Local Partners

Teenage cowboy fires to take open bull ride buckle

CJ Foxlee welcomed in the New Year in style, upstaging a field of experienced cowboys to take the honours at the Great Western Hotel on Saturday night.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Mischievous moggie rides rails to Rocky

Capricorn Animal Aid cat co-ordinator Rochelle Vycke with Big Red, who caught the train from Maryborough to Rockhampton.

'Big Red' takes train trip from Maryborough to Rockhampton

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

New comedy hangout opens for New Year's Eve in East St

LAUGH OUT LOUD: Rockhampton stand up comedian Jodie van de Wetering at new comedy club, The Red Dahlia Bar, opening on New Year's Eve.

Comedians self-fund new Rockhampton bar

72 hours across Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast

The New Year's Eve Celebrations at Queen's Park will see 2016 out with a bang of fireworks.

What's on this New Year's weekend

Folk festival success generates $33m for region

Folk festival success generates $33m for region

SIX days of magic, music and art wrapped up at Woodford yesterday, but the benefits the folk festival created are expected to keep flowing.

PHOTOS: Party people ring in the New Year in style

L-R Katie Fisher, Julie Barnes, Mel Brooks, Sharlee Rowe and Jessica Renshaw at Headricks Lane. Photo Liam Fahey / Morning Bulletin

Rocky night-life heats up to welcome 2017

Lucky locals catch intimate NYE jam session with stars

SPEACIAL MOMENT: Brendan Maclean and Amanda Palmer jam on New Years Eve inside one of Woodfordia's bamboo sculptures.

They were looking for a quiet spot, what they found was much better

M*A*S*H actor William Christopher dies

William Christopher has died at the age of 84

ABC’s New Year’s Eve coverage divides viewers

The ABC left viewers unimpressed with its NYE coverage, again

Kylie Minogue wants a quiet 2017

Singer Kylie Minogue

KYLIE Minogue talks 2017 and Aussie Christmas

WATCH: Thousands celebrate the new year safely in Rocky CBD

New Years Eve fireworks in Rockhampton.

2017 arrives safely in Rocky

Gross Return Of 6.6% In Frenchville - SNAP THIS ONE UP NOW!

351 Thozet Road, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $249,000

What an amazing opportunity for you to start, or upsize, your investment portfolio, with this fantastic property returning 6.6% Gross Return, in the High Capital...

Amazing Cool Tropical Paradise With Fabulous Spa/Lowset Brick/Stunning City Views - Only $389,000

17 Permien Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $389,000

This is definitely THE address your family will absolutley love. Breathtaking city views by day and a wonderful twinkling sea of lights by night. What an amazing...

Just Immaculate

59 Murphy Drive, Glenlee 4711

House 3 1 4 $479,000

Wow, Wow, Wow, inspections are a must for this beautiful property located just on the outskirts of Rockhampton at Glenlee and just minutes from the new shopping...

Stunning Sweeping City Views!

31 Permien Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $389,000

This low set brick home is perfectly positioned at the top of Norman Gardens capturing breathtaking views of the city and surrounds. If you are looking for a low...

Fantastic Solid Home

20 Grevillea Drive, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $318000

Motivated sellers ready to sell today, offering you a low-set solid brick home in a peaceful street. This property is presented beautifully, is very neat and tidy...

Directly across from Main Beach&#39;

507/4 Adelaide Street, Yeppoon 4703

Unit 1 1 1 $115,000

Fifth floor holiday unit right in the heart of Yeppoon CBD. Only a leisurely stroll to shops, beach, restaurants & cafes. Everything is right at your fingertips! •...

Investors Alert!

4/30 Queen Street, Yeppoon 4703

Unit 2 1 1 $239,000

Investors Alert! This ground floor unit enjoys easy access to the carpark and in-ground swimming pool whilst still catching a glimpse of the ocean from the...

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION

39 Mary Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 1 1 $359,000

Situated within the emerging apartment community, suitable for future development pending you acquire nearby property down the track. This original home on 660m2...

Will Sell This Weekend

6 Acacia Grove, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 $335,000

Situated on a large 1,162m2 allotment (approx) and set back off the street offering privacy you will be impressed with the value this property represents! •...

Build your Property Wealth

6/68 Adelaide Park Road, Yeppoon 4703

House 2 1 2 $219,000 Neg

Breaking into the market is the first exciting step to investing in the property market! This spacious unit privately located at the end of the block has so much...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!