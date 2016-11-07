Teenage cowboy leads the way in final round of Top Guns

WINNING RIDE: Aaron Kleier scored 84 points for his ride on Darcy in the open bull.

RODEO: Clermont cowboy Aaron Kleier stole the show in the ninth and final round of the Top Guns series at the Great Western at the weekend.

The 18-year-old won the open bull and also tied for first place with Brady Fielder in the rookie bull.

With double points on offer on Saturday night, Kleier (pictured above) secured a berth in the finals of both events which will be held on November 18 and 19.

"That's my first open win in this series,” he said. "I haven't been in the opens long... only started a couple of weeks ago after stepping up from the rookies so it was good to get a win.”

Kleier is enjoying a great run of form.

Two weeks ago, he realised a dream when he won the CRCA rookie title at Airlie Beach and a week later he won the open bull and was second in the rookie at the Rockhampton Girls Grammar School P&F's Bulls 'n' Barrels event.

He now has his sights set on securing his first open bull title and that could happen for the teenage sensation in just a fortnight if his purple patch continues.

Kleier plans to keep his training regime the same in the countdown to the series decider.

"I'll get on a few practice bulls at home, same as always, nothing different,” he said.

He will take a lot of confidence from Saturday night's open win given he was up against a quality field that included PBR riders such as Roy Dunn and Mitch Paton.

Paton's second placing has elevated him to top spot heading into the finals.

The Great Western's arena manager, Jayden Hakaraia, said the finals were sure to serve up something special.

"You can expect some of the best bulls that we've got between me and Peter Corrie and the riders will be riding pretty hot,” he said.

"It's anyone's title so it's going to be a nailbiter.”