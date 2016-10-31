33°
News

Teen's 'dog' act against officer condemned by police

Chloe Lyons
| 31st Oct 2016 5:51 AM Updated: 5:59 AM
Nerida Skeen was imprisoned after biting a police officer's arm
Nerida Skeen was imprisoned after biting a police officer's arm Facebook

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN 18-YEAR-OLD "acted like a dog" when she took a chunk out of a police officer's arm.

Nerida Rose Skeen pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday to one count each of public nuisance, serious assault of a police officer and two counts of obstructing police.

The court heard on April 1 at 6.25am a female senior police sergeant was walking from her car to the Rockhampton police station when she saw Skeen and another girl yelling at each other on Cameron's Corner.

The officer told the defendant, who was 17 at the time, to stop swearing, but the situation escalated and Skeen began punching another female.

After she was put under arrest Skeen punched the officer in the face, pulled her hair and threw her glasses on the ground.

While being walked to the police station Skeen bit the officer's arm, breaking the skin and drawing blood.

When two Constables came to assist, Skeen continued to resist arrest, locking her arms and struggling.

The victim officer was left with a bloody nose and her skin was visible through her uniform from the bite.

Police prosecutor Sargent Kathryn Stafford said Skeen "acted like a dog", describing her actions as "disgusting".

Skeen's defence lawyer Shayne Studdert took objection to his client being described as a "dog", but Ms Stafford was adamant she was referring to her actions only.

Mr Studdert told the court Skeen had issues with alcohol and cannabis and admitted she "reacted way over the top".

Skeen, who has no significant criminal history, was sentenced to three months imprisonment for assaulting the officer with parole set for November 27.

She was also fined $300 each for public nuisance and one count of obstructing police and $200 for the second obstruction charge.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  crime editors picks police assault rockhampton magistrates court serious assault

GALLERY: Were you snapped at Oktoberfest?

GALLERY: Were you snapped at Oktoberfest?

HUNDREDS of locals cheered steins of beer and downed bratwursts at this year's Oktoberfest at Emu Park.

Family devastated by brutal killing of pet birds

HORRIFIC ACT: Kelly and Scott Sheargold with one of their surviving pet ducks after someone came into their yard and killed several others last week.

Police are investigating the shocking incident

Pier-group pleasure is the vision

RIPPLE EFFECT: An artist's impression of the Rockhampton riverbank redevelopment.

What will fill the restaurant space on Rocky's riverbank?

A river full of opportunity

REEL IT IN: Peter Busby is hoping run fishing charters on the Fitzroy River after he opens his bait and tackle shop in the next few weeks.

Peter Busby sees a river of opportunity.

Local Partners

GALLERY: Dysart library gets 'tech'-nical at Tech Fest

MORE than 150 budding coders packed Dysart Library for the inaugural Isaac Libraries Tech Fest over the weekend (Saturday October 22).

CQ locals join ReefBlitz project

ReefBlitz participants working at the event on Great Keppel Island on Saturday where 50 volunteers tackled marine debris on three of the beaches.

Locals gather to contribute to protecting the Great Barrier Reef.

Rockhampton's young stars are shining bright

CENTRE STAGE: Ella Kibblewhite-Claus and Luca Mella rehearse their parts of Jemima and Jeremy for RMU's Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. INSET: Don't miss the magic of Chitty at the Pilbeam Theatre.

The city's young performers take centre stage in Chitty

72 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

OKTOBERFEST: Rachel Driemel, Tori Clayson, Naomi Clayson, Emily Garner and Proll at the Emu Park Oktoberfest last year which is on tomorrow at Bell Park.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

REVIEW: Teamwork makes this dream show truly magical

MAGICAL MUSICAL: Matthew Dennis and Catherine Schwarten star as Caractacus Potts and Truly Scrumptious in RMU's production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Don't miss this fantasmagorical musical in the Pilbeam this weekend

Fear won't stop us flying: Paragliders after crash

Fear won't stop us flying: Paragliders after crash

PARAGLIDERS whose friend crashed at the Glass House Mountains, breaking his legs, speak about the crash and their sport.

Australia's biggest musicians team up against new law

Jessica Mauboy is one of the musicians fronting a new campaign to protest against a proposed change to legislation.

Cold Chisel, Guy Sebastian, Delta Goodrem part of major campaign

The Block teams fuming over Kim and Chris's terrace win

Kim and Chris pictured on their winning terrace in The Block's challenge apartment.

BUDGET dramas continue to cause friction in challenge apartment.

Opinion: Following the Halloween money trail

Are the retail stores just carving up profits when it comes to promoting events like Halloween?

Is Halloween a questionable event ?

Amber Rose: I've been inappropriately touched by famous men

Amber Rose

Amber Rose wants Trump to get in trouble for sexual harassment

Benedict Cumberbatch's drunken confession

Cumberbatch spilled the beans on a secret casting decision

Anna Kendrick was too poor to buy shoes for her first Oscars

Anna Kendrick couldn't afford shoes for her first Academy Awards.

Amazing 5 Bed Brick Family Home On 977m2 In Frenchville - $529,000

5 Hansen Street, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 2 $529,000

What wonderful tranquility, privacy and cool comfortable living as well as stunning city and panoramic views. Perfectly positioned in a quiet, elevated, cul de...

Splendid Family Home in Tranquil Frenchville Position!

211 Wilson Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 3 $465,000

Say hello to your new address with this value packed property that boasts a spacious, low maintenance brick home, sparkling inground pool and much more! It's all...

This is True Value, 10 out of 10!

4 Cobble Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $469,000 Neg

If you are starting up, slowing down, or looking for an executive style low set, low maintenance home, this is the one for you. Situated in the sought-after area...

4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, under $350,000

12 Athlone Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 1 $349,000

This low maintenance brick and tile home is well priced and situated in a quiet cul-de-sac of quality homes in popular Norman Gardens. There is plenty of space for...

5 Bedrooms, Study, 2 Bay Shed and In-ground Pool

11-13 Laura Close, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 4 $549,000

This expansive home located in a prestigious cul-de-sac provides the ultimate family living lifestyle! The massive entertainment area will be the perfect place to...

Great Location to the University and Heights College

12 Ames Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 2 $329,000

Great Location to the University and Heights College This lowset brick home is located in a quiet cul-da-sac and only a few minutes' walk or drive to the CQU and...

Beautiful Brick Home in a Tranquil Setting

8 O'Shanesy Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 2 2 $328,000

This gorgeous lowset brick and Tiled roof home has 3 built-in and air-conditioned bedrooms with the main bedroom having an ensuite. The home has been repainted...

Sensational Lowset Brick Family Home/Pool/Shed-Only $399,000

343 Shields Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $399,000

What a truly amazing tropical paradise-stunning design, immaculate presentation and superior inclusions and improvements. You will love this beautiful cool...

Perfect For The Whole Family!

21 Elwing Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $309,000

Welcome home, this beautifully presented family home is centrally located and will surely impress all buyers. The features are endless! 3 spacious bedrooms...

3 Bedroom Plus Office and Sparkling Pool

28 Heath Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 4 $359,000

If you have been looking for a home for all of the family to enjoy close to major shopping, private and public schools and Rockhampton's air-port this home is a...

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Coast biggest rental drop in Qld

Vacancy rates for the September quarter.

Vacancy rates on Coast a promising sign

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!