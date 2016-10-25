Television snatcher faces court

A MAN'S misguided sense of justice has backfired, earning him a term of probation.

Robert Arthur Salt pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to burglary to commit an indictable offence and making unnecessary noise.

The court heard on September 2, Salt used an implement to break open the door of an East St home and then stole a television, belonging to a woman who owed him money.

She later went to Salt's house and saw the television, but he said he wouldn't return it until she paid him back.

The second charge occurred on August 27 when Salt turned into Kent St, Rockhampton and revved his engine causing his car to fish-tail.

When Salt was pulled over by police, he told them he "only did a little skid".

Salt was sentenced to nine months probation, ordered to pay $475 in restitution for the door he broke and was fined $325 for making unnecessary noise.