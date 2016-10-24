Temperatures drop as low as 6 in Capricornia

IF YOU woke up shivering this morning, you weren't alone.

It seems yesterday's rain brought with it a cold change for Capricornia with temperatures dropping to single digits in some parts on of the region this morning.

In Rockhampton, the lowest temperature recorded this morning was 10.8 degrees which is about seven degrees below the monthly average.

It may have felt like winter had returned to Biloela this morning with the mercury plummeting to just 6 degrees, less than half of the monthly average of 13.3 degrees.

But don't be too hasty in pulling your jumpers out of the cupboard as the good news is, it's expected to warm up pretty quickly across the region today.

Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s are expected today with winds south to southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h tending northeast to southeasterly in the middle of the day then becoming light in the late evening.

There is a high fire danger in the region and with the UV Index predicted to reach 12, extreme, sun protection is recommended between 8am-3.40pm.

The current weather situation for Capricornia shows an upper trough extending over the tropics, contracting offshore completely during Tuesday, while an associated surface trough is moving north along the tropical east coast.

A high over western New South Wales will shift eastwards into the southern Coral Sea during Tuesday, extending a ridge throughout most of Queensland.