Temperatures rising for end of 2016

SOUTHEAST Queensland is set to heat up with five straight days of temperatures above 30C, from today.

The Bureau of Meterology predicts New Year's Eve temperatures will hit 34 degrees, as will New Year's Day.

A spokesman said that the increased temperatures are due to a north-westerly breeze that will bring in the warm and humid air from central and north Queensland.

"We've had a moist onshore flow with a weak upper trough recently which has seen the cooler air along with a bit of rain," he said.

"As we move forward we can expect those winds to change around and bring the heat from the inland and the north."

While the New Year weekend is expected to be rain free, the Bureau expects that rain may return to the region by Monday and Tuesday of next week.

The increased temperatures are expected to be mirrored on the Gold Coast and Toowoomba, while the Sunshine Coast is expected to be slightly cooler.

Rain is expected in the north of the state with Cairns, Townsville and Mackay all expecting heavy showers across the next week, including New Year's Eve.

