Ten lots with sale by tender at Gateway Precinct

An artist impression of the Gateway Business and Industry Precinct.

YEPPOON'S Gateway Business and Industry Precinct has taken a key step forward with sale by tender for 10 industrial lots last week.

The project is part of Livingstone Shire Council's long term plan to drive economic growth, private investment and local job creation on the Capricorn Coast.

Located just five minutes from the Yeppoon CBD, off Yeppoon-Rockhampton Road, the 56ha site is a six-stage master-planned development for innovative commercial developments.

It will be progressively delivered over the next 10 to 15 years.

Mayor Bill Ludwig said the premium development provided a broad range of business and industry development packages to make the region a more attractive option for businesses as their preferred base.

"Following the strong demand we saw for nine business and industry lots released during Stage One released last year, earthworks will commence on site this month on another 10 industrial lots ranging from 2000m2 to 1.2ha,” Cr Ludwig said.

"The Gateway is a major drawcard to attract business and developers to our region with the fully serviced site featuring its own purpose built B-double accessible transport hub, high-speed optic fibre broadband, power and both town water connections and access to industrial quality reuse water.

"Our first businesses are due to commence construction soon as part of Stage One and we want to capitalise on that momentum to attract further industries and businesses to the Capricorn Coast,” Cr Ludwig said.

"Stage Two will be targeting both small and large industrials and high impact uses to ensure we get the right mix of industry in this precinct to complement the future growth and development of our region, with smaller lots on the site targeted at trade-based businesses, manufacturers and new businesses.”

Tenders for Stage Two open today, Wednesday, September 14.

Tenders close on Friday, October at 2pm.

Further information can be found on the Livingstone Tender website at lgtenderbox.com.au/index.do