Tender win for local business

YOU could say local electricians Carl and Mark Stanke are buzzed.

The pair recently found out their family owned business was awarded the tender to undertake over $2 million worth of electrical and digital work for the Rockhampton Riverside Precinct project this year.

Rockhampton Regional Council's long standing Local Preference Policy was amended in November 2014, which saw an increase for local preference weighting from 5% to 12%.

The change ensured that suitably qualified and experienced local businesses are considered first in the tender process.

Carl and Mark's business was one of six to apply for the tender and one of four deemed to be within the Rockhampton Regional Council boundaries.

"We all live locally, have roots in the community and are dedicated to our local area so we were proud to be awarded a council tender that ensured we could create a stable workforce for our electricians, apprentices and office staff,” Carl said.

"We see the positives in buying local and sourcing locals services as much as possible, so much so that we apply a similar local staff, local buy policy.”

Rockhampton Regional Council tender and quote opportunities are advertised through Council's website, The Morning Bulletin and QTenders.

Carl admitted that the process to apply was reasonably difficult, however he thinks it's only for the good.

For businesses seeking information on upcoming projects, as well as tips and hints on completing Tender submissions, The Annual Supplier Forum - Doing Business will be held on Tuesday, October 25 at the Water Reid Auditorium.

If businesses are unable to attend, all information provided will be published on the council's website.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said preference was given to suitably qualified and experienced suppliers.