Tequila Mockingbird is here for one night only

Nelle Lee, left, is a founding member and co-artistic director of shake & stir and stars in Tequila Mockingbird

A TALE of truth and strength in the face of prejudice is coming to town for one night only.

The award winning Australian play Tequila Mockingbird is coming to St Brendan's College in Yeppoon for a strictly limited performance on Saturday, October 22.

Brought to you by shake & stir theatre co, Tequila Mockingbird explores themes of the perversion of justice, racial prejudice and the consequences of alcohol abuse within an Australian context.

After a woman is attacked in a remote Australian town, the racist underbelly rears its head as the community targets a young Indian doctor who had recently located to the area.

Only one local man possesses the strength to uncover the truth and defend the accused in the ultimate fight for what's right but first, he must take care of other matters a little closer to home.

As well as being nominated for six Matilda Awards in 2014, Tequila Mockingbird was winner of Best Mainstage Production and three Gold Matilda Awards.

The original cast includes Barbara Lowing, Bryan Probets, Nelle Lee, Nick Skubij, Ross Balbuziente and Shannon Haegler and is directed by Michael Futcher.

Details