30°
News

The 1am lockout a win for the community

2nd Nov 2016 6:41 AM
New liquor and lockout laws came into affect in July meaning bars have to stop serving shots after midnight.
New liquor and lockout laws came into affect in July meaning bars have to stop serving shots after midnight. John McCutcheon

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE decision for a 1am lockout in the Rockhampton safe night precinct is a win for the community.

However I can understand the concern and confusion around the different trading hours around the city.

On February 1, all venues outside of the safe night precinct will be wound back to a 2am liquor trade but those within the precinct will be allowed to trade until 3am.

Ginger Mule manager Hamish Hughes said some of the businesses which only trade until 2am now have a 1am lockout which he thought was pretty unfair on them.

"I think gaming venues will struggle locking players out between 1am and 3am and then being allowed to let them re-enter after 3am to play gaming machines up to 5am,” he said.

Party-goers would also need to plan their night to avoid being locked out.

"Don't get locked out of the late night venues or nightclubs, check what time the place you are at is closing and make sure you are where you want to be by 1am,” Mr Hughes suggested.

In a perfect world there would be trading to 5am, no one would become violent and everyone goes home happy.

But this is not the case when you mix too much alcohol with testosterone and a macho mentality.

The authorities and stakeholders had to act on the evidence which shows restricted trading hours and early lockouts reduce alcohol fuelled assaults.

This is about a change in routine for all parties.

It is also about making this a safer community and it may take time to get the timing right.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Central Queensland's most wanted criminals

Central Queensland's most wanted criminals

Police need your help to find these serious offenders.

Former Rocky Grammar dux elected Member of Parliament

Former Rockhampton Grammar School student Tara Cheyne is the ACT State MP for Ginninderra.

Cheyne has followed in the footsteps of some notable politicians

Workers axed, company closes Gladstone depot

Gladstone office - McAlees transport has gone into voluntary administration. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

UTES, trucks, and other pieces of equipment up for grabs.

Tonnes of weight lifted off CQ roads with freight hub go-ahead

MOVING FORWARD: A centralised grain hub will take hundreds of thousands of tonnes of load off CQ roads.

Secured inland port a signifcant step forward forward for CQ

Local Partners

GALLERY: Melbourne Cup day at Callaghan Park

ABOUT 1000 people took to the track to celebrate Melbourne Cup at Callaghan Park yesterday.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Story to help teens battling bullies

HEARTFELT TOPIC: North Rockhampton High School Year 8 student Alicia Kyriazis won the October High School Young Writer Award.

Bullying issues at heart for young writer

Rockhampton's young stars are shining bright

CENTRE STAGE: Ella Kibblewhite-Claus and Luca Mella rehearse their parts of Jemima and Jeremy for RMU's Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. INSET: Don't miss the magic of Chitty at the Pilbeam Theatre.

The city's young performers take centre stage in Chitty

72 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

OKTOBERFEST: Rachel Driemel, Tori Clayson, Naomi Clayson, Emily Garner and Proll at the Emu Park Oktoberfest last year which is on tomorrow at Bell Park.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

REVIEW: Teamwork makes this dream show truly magical

MAGICAL MUSICAL: Matthew Dennis and Catherine Schwarten star as Caractacus Potts and Truly Scrumptious in RMU's production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Don't miss this fantasmagorical musical in the Pilbeam this weekend

MOVIE REVIEW: True tale of herculean effort on battlefield

MOVIE REVIEW: True tale of herculean effort on battlefield

Hacksaw Ridge tells the extraordinary true story of Desmond Doss who saved 75 men without carrying a weapon.

Blac Chyna to give birth on TV?

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna is set to give birth on TV.

Michael Buble: I handled fame badly

Michael Buble has admitted he handled fame "poorly"

Zayn Malik suffered eating disorder

Zayn Malik suffered from an eating disorder while in One Direction

Adele: I felt 'pressured' to have kids

Adele feels people that choose not to have kids are very "brave"

Kendall Jenner's health concern

Kendall Jenner "can't move" when she wakes in the night

Paris Hilton tattooes her autograph on friends arm

Paris Hilton has tattooed her autograph on her friends arm

Inner City Living In Style With a Shed

190 Kent Street, Rockhampton City 4700

House 3 1 2 $250,000

This beautiful 3 bedroom highset weatherboard home has a stunning kitchen with stone benchtops, heaps of cupboards, a large pantry and a huge gas cooker. The...

Sensational Views… Big Block

11 Cooke Avenue, Pacific Heights 4703

Residential Land This big block is elevated and has sensational views of the Keppel ... Offers Over...

This big block is elevated and has sensational views of the Keppel Islands and ocean to the east and is situated in a quiet street and surrounded by quality homes.

Reduced To Sell

132 Dee Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 1 $225,000

This great home has just been reduced to $225,000 and is a bargain. Features include, 3 good sized bedrooms, polished floors, fully built-in kitchen, the secure...

Spacious Lammermoor home with all the Extras!

19 Red Emporer Way, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 4 $475,000

Enjoy 714m2 of superb family living in this beautiful Lammermoor Home! Only 6 years young and boasting a long list of very attractive features, this home has been...

Highly Motivated Sellers Relocating - $445,000 Negotiable

4 Danker Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $445,000 Neg

Located in the Frenchville School catchment zone is this suberbly presented 4 bedroom + ensuite lowset brick home on a spacious level 1094m2 block backing onto a...

Frenchville Home with a Powered Shed

160 Hyde Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 3 $330,000

This highset 3 bedroom chamferboard home has polished hardwood floors throughout upstairs with a beautiful timber kitchen with gas cook top and a large pantry. The...

100 Acres – Iron Bark Retreat

492 Cobraball Road, Cobraball 4703

Rural 3 2 3 Offers Over...

Secluded and really quiet this country style home is privately located on a few acres of cleared high ground amongst beautiful natural timber trees. Fenced into a...

Spacious Master Builder Home with Shed

9 Lapwing Court, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Quality was not compromised as this was a home crafted by an award winning builder making it the ultimate home for the modern family or the avid entertainer. Set...

Great South Side Find!

61 Eton Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 4 $189,000

How often do you find a low set rendered brick home Southside? On an 809m corner allotment with a large shed and plenty of room for cars, boats, trailers and vans?...

Handyman&#39;s Dream! 2 Bed Cottage on 809m2 Allotment

136 Edington Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 $125,000 Neg

Attention all renovators! Boasting an 809sqm allotment, this cottage offers ample opportunity as an affordable first home or investment. -Tongue and Groove...

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

The earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!