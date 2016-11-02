The 1am lockout a win for the community

New liquor and lockout laws came into affect in July meaning bars have to stop serving shots after midnight.

THE decision for a 1am lockout in the Rockhampton safe night precinct is a win for the community.

However I can understand the concern and confusion around the different trading hours around the city.

On February 1, all venues outside of the safe night precinct will be wound back to a 2am liquor trade but those within the precinct will be allowed to trade until 3am.

Ginger Mule manager Hamish Hughes said some of the businesses which only trade until 2am now have a 1am lockout which he thought was pretty unfair on them.

"I think gaming venues will struggle locking players out between 1am and 3am and then being allowed to let them re-enter after 3am to play gaming machines up to 5am,” he said.

Party-goers would also need to plan their night to avoid being locked out.

"Don't get locked out of the late night venues or nightclubs, check what time the place you are at is closing and make sure you are where you want to be by 1am,” Mr Hughes suggested.

In a perfect world there would be trading to 5am, no one would become violent and everyone goes home happy.

But this is not the case when you mix too much alcohol with testosterone and a macho mentality.

The authorities and stakeholders had to act on the evidence which shows restricted trading hours and early lockouts reduce alcohol fuelled assaults.

This is about a change in routine for all parties.

It is also about making this a safer community and it may take time to get the timing right.