35°
The A-list celebrities spotted in Rockhampton

Trinette Stevens
| 11th Jan 2017 2:23 PM
Matthew McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey

YOU don't need to visit the streets of Los Angeles to go celeb spotting.

Central Queensland has got you covered.

Paparazzi free and full of friendly faces, it's no wonder Rockhampton seems to be the place to stop in for these celebrities.

Have you got an A-List experience to add to the list? Let us know in the comment section.

- Russell Crowe and his new bride, Danielle Spencer were spotted on their 2003 honeymoon in Rockhampton outside Red Rooster, and at Sumatra's.

Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe in a scene from the movie The Nice Guys.
Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe in a scene from the movie The Nice Guys.

-The dashing Matthew McConaughey and friends popped in for an impromptu lunch at Glenmore Tavern and were turned away when filming Fool's Gold in 2007.

The bona fide mega-star was then spotted at a nearby Subway ordering a meatball sub, but not before lucky Rockhampton resident Robyn Anderson grabbed a happy snap on her camera phone.

Matthew McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey

-Home and Away actor Tessa James was spotted getting a coffee from coffee shop The Two Professors in 2016

Tessa James and Titans player Nate Myles
Tessa James and Titans player Nate Myles

-Underbelly star Gyton Grantley was also seen in 2016, checking out Quay Lane

Nic Hamilton and Gyton Grantley.
Nic Hamilton and Gyton Grantley.

- Hamish and Andy, the self-proclaimed King Royals of Iron Island in the Livingstone Shire, thrilled locals when they popped into cafes and shopping centres in 2014

Rockhampton fans meet Hamish Blake, one half of comedy duo Hamish and Andy
Rockhampton fans meet Hamish Blake, one half of comedy duo Hamish and Andy
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
