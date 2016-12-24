The bats who stole the Boto's Christmas

JANELLE Boto's family are refusing to come home for Christmas.

There's no family drama, or problems with the distance.

It's the bats.

Janelle said her Wowan home had become "bat central” the past week, after a group of the mammals found a new haven in her beloved trees which were once the "highlight of Wowan”.

The city has been experiencing an influx in Little Red Flying Fox populations, with numbers rising from around 1500 to a reported 15,000 in a matter of months.

The Banana Shire Council says the unseasonable visit is most likely due to large wildfires burning in national parks across Central Queensland, and food shortages in the more southern areas of Queensland and northern New South Wales.

And on Thursday, the issue left Janelle in tears.

"My daughter has a little baby who is nine-months-old, and she just said, 'Mum, I am not coming out there while they're there',” she said.

"She is not going to come out, and I don't blame her. Why put them at risk?

"And the mess that they have made... and the smell, you have no idea.

"I cannot understand how anybody could put up with that... I have ladies coming in two days a week sewing, and yesterday they couldn't get out of there quick enough.”

Janelle, who spoke to The Morning Bulletin alongside her son Weston Boto and friend Kerry O'Brien, said she had grave health concerns for her community.

Kerry, who owns a local pub, said it was a worry shared by most within the town, despite the likelihood of illness or infection being low.

With the option of colony relocation being explored, Kerry said the biggest issue was getting something done immediately.

"We don't want to go out and shoot them, that is just going to be more of a mess,” she said.

"But to do the right thing, is just taking too much time.

"They have babies... so the concern is now that we can't move them because it is going to stress them.

"It is just going to be never-ending.”

Many in the town had gathered for a community meeting last month, and a committee was formed to tackle the issue.

Banana Shire mayor Nev Ferrier yesterday said the council were a "little bit used to” and a "little bit over” the flying foxes.

Residents have been informed they are able to undertake their own "low impact activities” such as mowing, mulching, weeding and minor tree trimming to manage populations in their yard.

Cr Ferrier said the bats had been a point of frustration with many in the shire.

"It is terrible trying to put up with them,” he said.

"Most people are sensible and just want to move them on, but it is harder to move them than you think.

"There is a lot to it.

"A lot of time and money has been put in by council.”

The council's senior environmental health officer Victoria Hammer said the bats were an important part of the ecosystem, and human-flying fox conflict is difficult to manage.

"People have an expectation that dispersal type activities will result in eradicating the flying foxes from the local area but this is unrealistic, the final outcome of dispersal activities rarely meets those expectations, it usually moves the problem to someone else's backyard,” she said.

"Flying foxes will always be in the region and we will continue to work with the communities to provide education on legislative requirements,” Ms Hammer said.