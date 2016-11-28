The Bogan with a Slogan battles dodgy Wi-Fi and poor reception from locals

Bogan with a Slogan aka Christopher Horton shows off his bespoke 'Budgy Smugglers' at the Tree of Knowledge in Barcaldine.

AFTER weeks of intrigue and speculation the Bogan with a Slogan aka Christopher Horton has finally made contact with The Morning Bulletin for an interview via email using sporadic free Wi-Fi.

BWaS is on tour from Gracemere to Darwin with a simple message for the people of rural Australia to sit-up and take notice of the government policy that affects them.

The last time we were in contact with Christopher he had just been through Alpha and Jericho and received a poor reception.

"The overriding message I am hoping to impart is that 'we are the government', that it is our thoughts that should dictate policy, not multinationals with little regard for the future of communities,” he wrote.

"Alpha and Jericho are towns that are dying as the lack of employment drains young people from these areas.

"Adani holds the false promise of development with coal which is a poisoned chalice.

"It can be only regarded as a cheap energy source when the triple bottom line is disregarded.

"Alpha and Jericho came into being as railheads so always faced a limited future as the rail progressed westward - a difficult pill to swallow,”

The activist has peddled his way through almost 30% of the 3000 km journey on his recumbent bicycle fitted with a Lock the Gate (anti-mining) sign, but will take a break in December to attend his daughter's university graduation and visit his wife for Christmas.

Christopher's unique choice of riding wear is a pair of bespoke swimmers for the man "who isn't body conscious” from Manly based company 'Budgy Smugglers' born of a desire to mock Tony Abbott.