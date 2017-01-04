The boy next door still Rhoda's perfect match 70 years on

Ron and Rhoda Hughes on their wedding day on January 4, 1947.

IT WASN'T a traditional proposal.

In a letter between teenage sweethearts kept apart by the Second World War, Ron and Rhoda Hughes planned to marry.

While their love has truly lasted the test of time, with the couple celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary today, it was a match which some doubted in the first place.

"My mum ... she didn't think we were sort of suited,” Rhoda said.

"My mother ended up saying he was the best son-in-law.”

70th wedding anniversary: Ron and Rhoda Hughes celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary

The pair were neighbours in a street where all the children would often play together and both went through Berserker State School together.

Just as they should have been enjoying their carefree teenage years, war broke out in Europe.

At 17, Ron joined the Navy and served for the duration of the Second World War aboard the the survey ship Warrego.

Back at home, Rhoda worked with the Red Cross and at Rickett's Milk Bar in East St.

"The war came and sort of took our youth away from us,” Rhoda said.

"I just put my mind into the Red Cross work and whatever I could do there.”

With the majority of the town's men off fighting, Rhoda said Rockhampton felt empty, with little entertainment save for a few dances.

That was until the Yanks hit town.

Ron during his Navy service in the Second World War. Contributed

Rhoda said this brought some life back to the town and to Rickett's Milk Bar in particular.

"When they'd come to town, into Rickett's, they'd take over because there was more of them then there was of us at home,” she said.

While Ron was serving, the pair caught up a few times and kept in contact through letters.

"He wrote a lovely letter home asking me to become engaged, so I said yes,” Rhoda said.

But with Rhoda's family not keen on the engagement, the pair were told they should wait until they were 21. Rhoda decided instead to wait until the war was over.

Ron and Rhoda Hughes on their wedding day on January 4, 1947. Contributed

"We were both gone 21 by then, so we had the key in the door,” Rhoda said.

Ron and Rhoda have seen a lot of change in the region over their seven decades together, especially in North Rockhampton where they've lived since 1951.

When the pair bought their block of land on Dean St, the area was still largely undeveloped, with Ron having to clear the land of brigalow before they could build their family home.

It's the home where they raised five children, Ron, Ken, Beth-Mary, Robert and Gordon.

"This is the nest,” Rhoda said. "There's been some lovely (memories).”

WEDDED BLISS: Ron and Rhoda Hughes celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. Michelle Gately

While they've have a happy life together, Ron and Rhoda said they had to support each other through some challenging times, including the deaths of two children.

"We used to discuss anything that happened, especially when we lost our eldest son,” Rhoda said.

"It was wonderful we could lean on each other.

"When we lost our little girl too it was the same.

"I knew with anything I wanted, I could go to Ron and he's there for me and still here with me now.

"We had the ups and downs, but we've both come through it and I think we've done marvellously to get where we are today, with the beautiful sons that we've got.”

When it comes to the secret to a long and lasting marriage, Rhoda and Ron said communication was key.

"You've got to take your vows very seriously,” they said. "If there's anything worrying you, get together and work it out.

"Always be ready to help one another.”

To celebrate this rare milestone, the couple have received cards of congratulations from the Queen, Prime Minister, Queensland Premier, Governor-General and local Members of Parliament.