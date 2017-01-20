The Caves 'crime spree' stolen items recovered

IT WAS labelled an "ongoing crime spree” and it saw 16 properties hit in six months.

Thousands of dollars were stolen from The Caves and Parkhurst residents across the period.

The frustrated and angry residents had had enough and over 120 met with five police officers to put a stop to the crime spike.

One of the residents at the time of the offences spoke with The Morning Bulletin saying he was targeted twice and lost a more than $2000.

At the time he said the meeting had been helpful.

"I think the police officers who attended now have a better understanding of the extent of the crime going on here and realised how frustrated we are getting,” he said.

"It was good to hear the police were getting frustrated with the theft activity too. I think there was some good interaction between the police and the community.”

Rockhampton police were pleased to announce they have recovered a large amount of property in relation to the spat of recent property offences of the thefts in the two areas.

They are now calling members of the public who believe they may be victims of these offences to attend a viewing of the recovered property at Rockhampton Police Station at 10am this Saturday.

For further information please contact Rockhampton Criminal Investigation Branch on 4932 3550.