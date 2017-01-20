38°
News

The Caves 'crime spree' stolen items recovered

20th Jan 2017 2:36 PM
Inspector Virginia Nelson speaks about Rockhampton's new Mobile Police Facility.
Inspector Virginia Nelson speaks about Rockhampton's new Mobile Police Facility. Michelle Gately

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT WAS labelled an "ongoing crime spree” and it saw 16 properties hit in six months.

Thousands of dollars were stolen from The Caves and Parkhurst residents across the period.

The frustrated and angry residents had had enough and over 120 met with five police officers to put a stop to the crime spike.

One of the residents at the time of the offences spoke with The Morning Bulletin saying he was targeted twice and lost a more than $2000.

At the time he said the meeting had been helpful.

"I think the police officers who attended now have a better understanding of the extent of the crime going on here and realised how frustrated we are getting,” he said.

"It was good to hear the police were getting frustrated with the theft activity too. I think there was some good interaction between the police and the community.”

READ: Four people have been charged with a fifth person suspected.

Rockhampton police were pleased to announce they have recovered a large amount of property in relation to the spat of recent property offences of the thefts in the two areas.

They are now calling members of the public who believe they may be victims of these offences to attend a viewing of the recovered property at Rockhampton Police Station at 10am this Saturday.

For further information please contact Rockhampton Criminal Investigation Branch on 4932 3550.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  ongoing crime spree parkhurst crime rockhampton police the caves crime

Rocky girl pays $2000 for make-up session with Kim Kardashian

Rocky girl pays $2000 for make-up session with Kim...

Make-up master class in Dubai

Rocky man tells why he chose to have his arm amputated

L-R Teneile Davis, Dayne Ladbrook and Nathan Triffett. Dayne visited the RACQ Helicopter Rescue Service hangar to thank them for saving his life and also made a donation. Nathan Triffett was one of the crew that responded to the Bajool crash back in 2014.

2015 horror crash survivor thanks those who "saved his life”

The Caves 'crime spree' stolen items recovered

Inspector Virginia Nelson speaks about Rockhampton's new Mobile Police Facility.

Here is how you can claim yours back

Open Letter The Community Re: Shoalwater Bay Army Training Area Expansion

Mayor Bill Ludwig, Livingstone Shire Council

Mayor explains what Livingstone asks of Federal Government

Local Partners

Rocky rowers ready to rise to challenge

Fourteen Rockhampton Grammar School rowers will hit the water at Lake Wyaralong for the Queensland State Championship Regatta this weekend.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Open Letter The Community Re: Shoalwater Bay Army Training Area Expansion

Mayor Bill Ludwig, Livingstone Shire Council

Mayor explains what Livingstone asks of Federal Government

Excitement builds over Da Vinci exhibition

Da Vinci Machines is on display at Rockhampton Art Gallery from 18 March until 25 May.

Exhibition features in excess of 60 models of machines

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to events in CQ this weekend

Aussie Shakespeare is a frenetic and good-humoured canter combining classic Shakespearean stories and characters with Australian themes from cyclones to football to the revolving door of federal politics.

Everything you need to know about events in the region

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Elsa voice actor's son hates Frozen

Elsa voice actor's son hates Frozen

IDINA Menzel's son "hates" his mother's most famous film 'Frozen' because it is too "princessy".

Chrissy Teigen likes her "soft" stretch marks

Stretch marks are no problem for Chrissy Teigen

Naomie Harris in the dark over Daniel Craig's future as 007

Naomie Harris has no idea if Daniel Craig will be returning as 007

REVIEW: Will Kasey Chambers' Dragonfly take off with fans?

Kasey Chambers’ new album Dragonfly gets 3.5 stars from Cameron Adams.

CHAMBERS is back with her 11th studio album.

Ed Sheeran wants Beyonce collaboration

Ed Sheeran wants to record a duet with Beyoncé.

Nicole Kidman squirms through questions on Keith

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

'God, you guys are personal ... that’s for him to talk about'

Mark Salling's child porn court date cancelled

Mark Salling's upcoming court hearing has been cancelled

Hot Listing!!

2 Primrose Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Meticulously built embracing the North aspect with superb fixtures, fittings and finishes throughout. • Clever design with two living areas, crim safe screens and...

Lammermoor Beach House

5 Lyndall Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 3 1 2 $329,000

Situated 130 metres from the beautiful Lammermoor Beach this three-bedroom low maintenance brick home would make an ideal beach house or holiday rental. • Open...

OFFERS OVER $355,000! OWNER INSTRUCTS TO SELL TODAY !!!!!!

7 Diploma Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 offers over...

Move in today or rent out immediately in this well sort after address in Norman gardens. This is the home for the busy professional or a small family. Fully fenced...

Ocean Views/Privacy Plus/Quality Home

980 Scenic Highway, Kinka Beach 4703

House 4 3 4 $489,000

It's not often that a quality home with sensational ocean views becomes available for sale so inspections are a must as this beautiful home won't last long at this...

Why pay RENT? Perfect STARTER!

101 Water Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $199,000

What more can you ask for in Berserker, this perfect starter home in a quiet location close to schools, pubs and shops. - Modern style kitchen & bathroom - Built...

$265,000. EXCITING! DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT DUPLEX!

189 Tomkys Street, Berserker 4701

House 4 2 4 $265,000

This impressive lowset brick duplex on 1 title, ticks all of the boxes. Viable opportunity for the astute invester. Perfect for the Owner occupier. Live in one &...

Norman Gardens Home – Amazing Deal!

3 Brumm Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 4 $295,000

Owner is seeking urgent sale! This well presented high-set home is located on a privately fenced 606sqm block in a quiet cul de sac. Centrally positioned to...

Blissful Rural Retreat

373 Browns Lane, Bungundarra 4703

5 1 5 Offers over...

Meander past the fruit trees, over the creek, up the graded driveway and be greeted by stunning mountain views that will win your heart. Enjoy the benefits of...

Inner City Living In Style With a Shed

190 Kent Street, Rockhampton City 4700

House 3 1 2 $239,000

This beautiful 3 bedroom highset weatherboard home has a stunning kitchen with stone benchtops, heaps of cupboards, a large pantry and a huge gas cooker. The...

RESORT STYLE LIVING

11 Schultz Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 4 2 2 $385,000

810m2 Fully fenced corner allotment. Sparkling Inground Saltwater Pool set in a tropical garden setting. 2 Vehicle Carport and great side access for more...

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

HOT PROPERTY: Money to spend on land, buildings

File picture.

Sale, leasing of industrial real estate picks up in Mackay

Collapsed Coast company could owe up to $5 million

Staff, ATO, landlords among those out of pocket.

Ipswich block of dirt sells for $582 a square metre

JUST SOLD: A property on the Brookwater golf course sold for a record-breaking $612,000.

Property smashed 2007 record by close to $100,000

Sunday auction for historical home

Former Catholic school sure to attract spirited bidding

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!