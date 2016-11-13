34°
News

The club that rose from the ashes of Marcia

Matty Holdsworth | 13th Nov 2016 10:39 AM
Ricky England at the official opening of the new Nerimbera Football Club clubhouse.
Ricky England at the official opening of the new Nerimbera Football Club clubhouse. Chris Ison ROK121116cnerimbera2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOOTBALL: Nerimbera Magpies wore the brunt of Cyclone Marcia more than most.

At 106 years old, the mighty Magpies are the oldest football club in Central Queensland, yet for a year and a half, were essentially left homeless.

Marcia's infamous devastation of their entire clubhouse and grounds had the club on its knees. And reeling.

"We could easily have folded, yeah,” club president Ricky England said looking back.

"We couldn't play games here at Pilbeam Park for 18 months and had no money coming into the club. Nothing at all.”

Nerimbera Soccer club lots its roof during Cyclone Marcia. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / Morning Bulletin
Nerimbera Soccer club lots its roof during Cyclone Marcia. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / Morning Bulletin Sharyn O'Neill ROK210215smarcia1

But at 2pm on Saturday, the club that stood officially 're-opened', with past and present players and distinguished guests celebrating its return.

"It has been a massive project,” England said.

"Back when the cyclone hit, the clubhouse was totally destroyed and we had to start again.

"I remember going into the board meeting thinking what the hell are we going to do?

"But the committee rolled up their sleeves and dug deep. The community support has been awesome. So many sponsors got on board and we have been able to survive.”

L-R Sterling McQuire, Angela Blomfield, Ricky England and Peter Allenby at the official opening of the new Nerimbera Football Club clubhouse.
L-R Sterling McQuire, Angela Blomfield, Ricky England and Peter Allenby at the official opening of the new Nerimbera Football Club clubhouse. Chris Ison ROK121116cnerimbera1

Complete with a bar, function room, commercial kitchen and hall, England estimated the re-build alone cost $400,000.

A sizeable sum but can you put a price on the camaraderie it will bring?

"Our women's and thirds teams have done very well but our firsts and seconds teams have done it tough the last few seasons, and I have no doubt the cyclone affected this,” the three decade clubman said.

"Just having a proper place to socialise and bond after games will really help bring that energy back.

"Previously we have great get-togethers after games and have a great time. But there was a split of late.

"The club deserves to have a chance to get back to where we belong.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  football central queensland football queensland nerimbera nerimbera magpies football club rockhampton

Wow, take look at Quay St progress now

Wow, take look at Quay St progress now

THIS spectacular view is matched only by a stroll down the newly opened shared space for pedestrians and one-way traffic.

Driver arrested after parking car in middle of Bruce Hwy

Police are taking the driver back to the Rockhampton station.

6.30am: Drink driving may be involved

CRASH: Ambulance responds to highway motor bike accident

Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS

10.40AM: It's believed the crash happened near a quarry.

The club that rose from the ashes of Marcia

Ricky England at the official opening of the new Nerimbera Football Club clubhouse.

This football club wore the brunt of Cyclone Marcia more than most

Local Partners

Environmental project carries out regeneration work

This should provide protection for the plants as the logs help build up the sand to increase the resilience of the dunes and protect the fragile environment.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

CRASH: Ambulance responds to highway motor bike accident

Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS

10.40AM: It's believed the crash happened near a quarry.

Rocky businesses on board for World Kindness Week

World Kindness Day: Scotty the kitten at RSPCA.

We could all stand to be a little kinder to one another

WHAT'S ON: 48 hours across the weekend

DREAM, GIRL: Rosslyn Bay Resort and Beaches Bistro will be screening the popular Dream, Girl - a documentary showcasing the stories of inspiring and ambitious female entrepreneurs.

A list of all you can do across the region this weekend.

72 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

Frenchy, the World's worst adult, comes to Rockhampton's Pilbeam Theatre tonight.

What's happening around the region in the next 72 hours

Pink surprises fans with news of her second child

Pink surprises fans with news of her second child

PINK has "surprised" her fans on social media with the news she is expecting her second child.

Goodbye Leonard, you brought us so much light

CANADA, Montreal: Fans mourn at Leonard Cohen's Montreal, Canada home on November 11, 2016 to pay respect to the artist who passed away the night before at the age of 82.

Leonard Cohen has died, and lights have gone out around the world

Leonard Cohen was in 'deep pain' caused by cancer

Leonard Cohen

Leonard Cohen was in "deep pain" caused by cancer before he died

Dream Kardashian gifted her own website by E!

Dream Kardashian has been gifted her own website by E! News

Harry Potter spin-off promises to put spell over viewers

Katherine Waterston, Eddie Redmayne, Alison Sudol and Dan Fogler in Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

Fantastic addition to the wizard tome

Acid-tongue writing works for Betoota Advocate

Book throws lots of punches

Want to see a movie? Check out these quick reviews

Amy Adams in a scene from the movie Nocturnal Animals. Supplied by Universal Pictures.

Read these short reviews if you're heading to the cinemas

The Perfect Large Family Home With a Pool and 3 Bay Shed

361 French Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This neat as a pin large 4 bedroom family home is located in the Frenchville school catchment zone and has all your family could need. The home is fully fenced and...

Leafy and Private Hillside Location

3 Meadowvale Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $480,000

Located in a quiet Hillside cul-de-sac is this spacious 4 bedroom family home with 294m under roof. The owners chose this location to build their home for the...

Luxurious Home, Designed for Today&#39;s Needs!

21 River Rose Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $625,000

Master built by Bentley Builders, This immaculately presented designer home has a modern contemporary style, neutral colour scheme and pristine quality finishing's...

MOTIVATED SELLER! READY TO SELL! $380,000

7 Diploma Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $380,000

Great for the professional. New and maintenance free. Adjacent to the Central Queensland University, Close to Reputable Schools, Major Shopping Centres and Medical...

SELL TODAY FOR $389,000! MASSIVE PRICE REDUCTION! OWNERS ARE LEAVING TOWN!

5 Stan Jones Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $389,000

The proud owners of this stylish, unique family home are leaving the area and have massively reduced the price of their home so they can sell immediately. Relax on...

APPROXIMATELY 759M2 ALLOTMENT SELLING FOR LAND VALUE. $185,000.

52 Luck Avenue, Wandal 4700

House 2 1 1 $185,000

Selling for land value this quaint 2 Bedroom cottage is being offered for sale for the very first time in decades. The perfect renovator is ready and waiting for...

Best Value Home Site

20 (Lot 128) Tomtit Avenue, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land Lot 128 Tomtit Avenue, Riverside Estate, Parkhurst has to be one of ... $187,900

Lot 128 Tomtit Avenue, Riverside Estate, Parkhurst has to be one of the best value home sites in Rockhampton for 2,005m2 at only $187,900. Lot 128 has town water...

4 Bedroom, Inground Pool, Colourbond Shed

130 Dean Street, Berserker 4701

House 4 1 2 $299,000

"WOW" this home has just about everything and won't last long on the market so inspections are a must. Features include, 4 built-in air-conditioned bedrooms, large...

Build Your Dream Home Here

Lot 6 Inverness Yeppoon, Yeppoon 4703

Residential Land Experience the best urban lifestyle by the seaside and build your family ... $225,000

Experience the best urban lifestyle by the seaside and build your family home in a premium community at Inveness Yeppoon. Lot 6 has a gentle gradient and...

Seaview Block Open To Offers!

58 Meikleville Street, Meikleville Hill 4703

Residential Land Don't miss this limited opportunity to build your dream home overlooking stunning ... All Offers...

Don't miss this limited opportunity to build your dream home overlooking stunning 180 degree views of the coastline stretching beyond Corio Bay out to Emu Park. ...

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Historical home goes to auction for lifestyle change

TO AUCTION: Bernadette Gorman and Stephen Nicholls in the dining room of their old Queenslander on Penlingto Street which will go to auction on December 6.

ROCKHAMPTON couple take Range home to auction.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!