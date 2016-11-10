38°
The day a magpie pushed this cyclist too far

Chloe Lyons
| 10th Nov 2016 3:20 PM
KEEP AN EYE OUT: The change in season means a higher chance of swoops as magpies protect their young.
KEEP AN EYE OUT: The change in season means a higher chance of swoops as magpies protect their young. Contributed

ALL he wanted to do was ride his bike, but some pesky birds had another idea.

Peter Robert Mower, 47, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to one count of discharging a weapon in public after he was seen trying to scare away birds with rocks.

The court heard in late October police saw Mower in Queens Park, Park Avenue firing a sling shot at a tree.

When police approached Mower, he was aggressive and told them he was acting in self defence against the birds that were trying to attack him.

Mower's lawyer told the court his client often rode his bike in the park to help a back injury, but was regularly swooped by birds.

These persistent assaults caused Mower to take matters into his own hands.

Magistrate Cameron Press told Mower he was lucky he didn't injure an animal or he would have been charged with "harming fauna" which carries a more serious punishment.

Mower was fined $500 and his sling shot will be forfeited.

