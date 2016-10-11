The day care educator you'll want to leave your kids with

Bianca Clare's Norman Garden's Day Care was named as the regional winner in the 2016 Excellence in Family Day Care Awards.

IF YOUR children are being cared for by Bianca Clare they are in good hands.

The Norman Gardens family day care educator was named as a regional winner in the 2016 Excellence in Family Day Care Awards.

Bianca, who is registered with Capricornia Family Day Care and In Home Care, is one of over 25,000 family day care educators who provide quality early childhood education and care to more than 227,990 children across Australia.

Family day care is an approved early childhood education and care service provided by qualified educators in a nurturing, home-based setting with small educator to child ratios.

This week Family Day Care Australia celebrates the important role its educators play in the lives of families and communities across Australia by announcing regional winners in its annual awards program.

With the awards in their fifth year, Family Day Care Australia chief executive officer Andrew Paterson says he has been overwhelmed by the heartfelt stories from families across the country about the important role family day care plays in their lives.

"Educators like Bianca hold a special place in the hearts of the families who nominated them,” Mr Paterson says.

"There is no greater responsibility than to be entrusted with the care and education of a young child, every nomination reflected the importance to parents of the safe, nurturing and educational environment that is family day care.

"To be named regional winner is recognition of Bianca's dedication to providing quality early childhood education, but also to the wonderful and unique relationship between educators like Bianca and the children in their care.”

Bianca now goes in the running to be named a state winner.

The 2016 Excellence in Family Day Care national winners will be announced at a dinner in November.